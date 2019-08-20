Lincoln Capital Has Lifted Its Marriott Intl New (MAR) Holding by $407,750; Guyasuta Investment Advisors Upped Its Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Stake by $393,680

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc bought 4,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 153,401 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.39 million, up from 148,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $90.5. About 441,226 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500.

Lincoln Capital Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 101.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln Capital Llc bought 3,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 6,467 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $809,000, up from 3,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln Capital Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $131.21. About 448,061 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO SAYS ECONOMIC OUTLOOK HAS IMPROVED, AT THE SAME TIME, LABOR MARKET IS TIGHT AND WAGES ARE RISING IN MANY MARKETS – CONF CALL; 10/04/2018 – Flyertalk: Rumors Abound Ahead of Marriott Rewards Event; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Misses Sales Estimates — Earnings Review; 10/05/2018 – MAR HOLDERS OK RESOLUTION TO IMPLEMENT SIMPLE MAJORITY VOTING; 10/05/2018 – MARRIOTT MAR.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $145; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CONCLUDES FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL; 21/05/2018 – JW Marriott Hotel Macau & The Ritz-Carlton, Macau Celebrate Three Years of Delighting Guests with Exclusive Culinary and Catering Privileges; 08/03/2018 – Marriott International Celebrates International Women’s Day With Multiple Initiatives Around the World; 16/04/2018 – Marriott Unveils Long-Awaited Loyalty Program to Anxious Members; 03/05/2018 – Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka Named to Full-Service Beverage Programs for Marriott Hotels

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Financial reported 112,435 shares. 813 were reported by Sun Life Fincl. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 101,858 shares. Marsico Ltd Liability has invested 1.75% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Allstate invested in 0.1% or 30,261 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares accumulated 42,750 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Barclays Plc invested in 357,523 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc, California-based fund reported 234 shares. Tower Limited (Trc) stated it has 4,021 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 7,792 shares. Chevy Chase Tru reported 0.18% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.08% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Korea Invest reported 65,080 shares. Cap World Investors stated it has 12.71M shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Private Ocean Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Inc Et Al invested in 34,613 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Verity & Verity Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,665 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc invested in 0.01% or 32,846 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie invested in 0.07% or 44,727 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation stated it has 0.18% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp reported 78,335 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Johnson Fincl Group Incorporated owns 1,373 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bridges Investment Mngmt invested 0.1% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Schroder Invest Mngmt invested in 0.12% or 928,134 shares. Franklin Resources has 1.67 million shares. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.95% or 449,890 shares. Campbell Newman Asset invested in 2.27% or 182,009 shares. James Investment Research holds 0.03% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 5,739 shares. Goodnow Investment Gp Lc reported 21,692 shares. Atria Ltd Llc reported 9,012 shares.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22M and $897.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 34,009 shares to 131,209 shares, valued at $13.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Mac (NYSE:IBM) by 11,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,599 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).