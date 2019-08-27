Lincoln Capital Has Lifted Its Holding in Marriott Intl New (MAR) by $407,750 as Market Valuation Rose; Apple (AAPL) Holding Boosted by American Economic Planning Group Inc

American Economic Planning Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Economic Planning Group Inc bought 2,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,737 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 7,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $206.49. About 23.88 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook talks to CNBC’s Josh Lipton and Jim Cramer: full transcript; 25/04/2018 – Apple’s Cook Meets With Trump in Oval Office Amid Trade Tensions; 23/05/2018 – OpenX Taps Former Google, Apple Executive Jacqueline Berg to Lead North America Publisher Partnerships; 21/05/2018 – Comcast’s lush new storefronts are reminiscent of Apple Stores; 07/03/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS IN SUPPLIER RESPONSIBILITY REPORT; 14/03/2018 – France Targets Apple, Google for ‘Abusive Commercial Practices’; 11/04/2018 – Spotify leads the music streaming market with 71 million paying users as of December, compared to Apple Music’s 36 million subscribers; 10/05/2018 – Apple has scrapped plans for an 850 million euro ($1 billion) data center in Ireland; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple’s efforts to lessen its reliance on Samsung as the sole iPhone display supplier have hit a hurdle due; 01/05/2018 – Watch Steve Jobs defend his commitment to Apple on CNBC in 1997

Lincoln Capital Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 101.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln Capital Llc bought 3,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 6,467 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $809,000, up from 3,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln Capital Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $126.23. About 1.09 million shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 30/05/2018 – DHOFAR TOURISM CO SAYS MIRBAT MARRIOTT RESORT, OWNED BY THE COMPANY, WAS SUBJECT TO VARIOUS DAMAGES DUE TO MEKUNU CYCLONE; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECTS COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE REVPAR ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS WILL INCREASE 3 TO 4 PERCENT WORLDWIDE; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Comparable Systemwide Constant Dollar RevPar Up 3.6%; 30/04/2018 – Marriott International, Inc. Selects DESTINI Estimator as Preconstruction Solution; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Rev $5.01B; 07/03/2018 – SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL 1Q REV. $5.01B, EST. $5.76B; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.34, EST. $1.23; 02/04/2018 – Holiday Inn Express and Marriott Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Hotels, According to Temkin Group; 21/05/2018 – JW Marriott Hotel Macau & The Ritz-Carlton, Macau Celebrate Three Years of Delighting Guests with Exclusive Culinary and Catering Privileges

American Economic Planning Group Inc, which manages about $779.21M and $320.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 159,754 shares to 54,947 shares, valued at $2.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 142,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,583 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Invest Advisory LP has 1.75% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Matrix Asset New York holds 36,625 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Rothschild Inv Corporation Il has invested 2.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mckinley Capital Management Ltd Llc Delaware holds 1.29% or 94,433 shares in its portfolio. Mrj holds 4.75% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 41,688 shares. The Virginia-based Inv Mgmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.47% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Neville Rodie And Shaw invested 4.62% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Com Limited invested 1.18% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Independent has 374 shares for 27.74% of their portfolio. Wealth Architects Lc stated it has 41,432 shares. 4.74M are held by Pension Ser. State Bank Of The West invested in 158,737 shares. Moreover, Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.13% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 800 shares. Maverick Capital holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 39,610 shares. 138,407 were reported by Azimuth Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Capital Lp holds 0.15% or 26,043 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.12% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Fmr Llc has invested 0.09% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 70,587 shares. Alta Mgmt Ltd has 3,301 shares. Earnest Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Rockland Trust Co reported 0.07% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Qci Asset Mgmt New York accumulated 0.01% or 553 shares. Private Wealth Prns Ltd Co reported 0.38% stake. Profund Llc invested in 25,650 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Everence Capital Mgmt has invested 0.18% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Cibc Mkts has invested 0% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Amp Capital Limited owns 91,732 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System holds 54,135 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Charter Comm, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 2,746 shares.

