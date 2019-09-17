Lincoln Capital Has Increased Its United Technologies (UTX) Holding; Diamondpeak Holdings – Units (DPHCU) Shorts Decreased By 91.18%

Lincoln Capital Llc increased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 6.61% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lincoln Capital Llc acquired 2,398 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Lincoln Capital Llc holds 38,682 shares with $5.04M value, up from 36,284 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $119.14B valuation. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $138.08. About 1.90M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 18/05/2018 – United Technologies Issues EUR750M of Senior Floating-Rate Notes Maturing 2020; 04/05/2018 – UTC’s takeover of Rockwell Collins approved by EU regulator; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.15; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S MARKS:OTIS GAINING CHINA ELEVATOR EQUIPMENT MARKET SHARE; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval; 26/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC approves single-year rate plan for Avista customers; 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Joins Loeb to Push Three-Way Split at United Technologies; 30/05/2018 – Otis Signs Historic Escalator Contract with SNCF French Rail; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The S

Diamondpeak Holdings Corp – Units (NASDAQ:DPHCU) had a decrease of 91.18% in short interest. DPHCU’s SI was 300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 91.18% from 3,400 shares previously. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.15. About shares traded. DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. operates as a blank check firm that offers merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization services to businesses. The company has market cap of $343.93 million.

Among 3 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $155.67’s average target is 12.74% above currents $138.08 stock price. United Technologies had 8 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $14900 target. The rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co on Monday, June 24 to “Outperform”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley.