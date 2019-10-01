Lincoln Capital Has Boosted Marriott Intl New (MAR) Stake by $573,020; Shares Rose; Hutchinson Capital Management Position in Procter & Gamble Co Com (PG) Has Increased by $425,100

Lincoln Capital Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 63.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln Capital Llc bought 4,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 10,560 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48 million, up from 6,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln Capital Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $123.74. About 1.28 million shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 06/03/2018 – Sara Fischer: Exclusive: Marriott is moving its entire paid media business to Publicis; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – CHANGE IN COMMISSION RATES IS FOR BOOKINGS MADE ON OR AFTER APRIL 1 OF THIS YEAR; 03/04/2018 – The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center To Hold Customer Experience Symposium; 15/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Marriott Irvine Spectrum Grand Opening Signals Growth And New Energy In So-Cal; 17/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. James R. Davis and The Frenchman’s Cove; 06/03/2018 – Axios: Exclusive: Marriott to move entire paid media business to Publicis; 25/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. Therese M. Palermino, John L. Gillispie and; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO ARNE SORENSON SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 26/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS – CONTRACT IS FOR CORPORATELY-MANAGED SITES OF MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC THROUGHOUT UNITED STATES, CANADA AND MEXICO

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co Com (PG) by 25.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 3,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 19,363 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12M, up from 15,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $309.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $123.84. About 3.64 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION

Lincoln Capital Llc, which manages about $168.21M and $223.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 21,926 shares to 88,822 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MAR shares while 224 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 203.26 million shares or 0.07% less from 203.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Covington Cap Mgmt reported 389 shares stake. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 10,881 shares stake. Clearbridge Invs Lc has 2,966 shares. Markel Corporation, Virginia-based fund reported 1.56M shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 136,000 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 73 shares. Eagle Cap Mngmt accumulated 9.53M shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can reported 0.08% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Utah Retirement Sys stated it has 52,763 shares. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo holds 42,042 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Moreover, Montag A & Associates has 0.75% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 60,065 shares. Old Dominion Cap Management invested in 0.1% or 2,161 shares. Savings Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Limited owns 6,332 shares. Moreover, Sol Capital Management has 0.07% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 1,850 shares. City Hldgs reported 2,517 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shell Asset has 0.95% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Shapiro Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,380 shares. Doheny Asset Ca holds 7,756 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt owns 61,579 shares. Fca Tx holds 0.14% or 3,500 shares. 2,890 are held by Seizert Prtnrs Limited Com. Capstone Investment Advsrs Llc invested in 16,985 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Perigon Wealth Limited Liability Com holds 0.37% or 14,555 shares in its portfolio. Gardner Russo Gardner Ltd stated it has 39,278 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Central Asset Investments Mgmt Holdings (Hk) invested in 3.21% or 9,060 shares. Massachusetts-based Ballentine Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.22% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Brown Advisory accumulated 669,102 shares. Rock Point Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 0.33% or 6,578 shares. Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri invested 1.38% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pinnacle Advisory Gp stated it has 4,787 shares.