Lincluden Management LTD Upped Holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by $656,370 as Shares Rose; As Suntrust Banks (STI) Valuation Rose, Tnb Financial Boosted Its Holding

Tnb Financial increased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc. (STI) by 19.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial bought 27,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 174,909 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.36M, up from 146,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $59.47. About 520,711 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 28/03/2018 – Shutterstock at Group Lunch Hosted By SunTrust Today; 29/03/2018 – Ekso Bionics Holdings at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 7; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS – NET INTEREST MARGIN WAS 3.24% IN CURRENT QUARTER, UP 7 BASIS POINTS SEQUENTIALLY AND UP 15 BASIS POINTS COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 07/04/2018 – Hilton Grand Vacations Access Event Set By SunTrust for Apr. 10; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 08/05/2018 – Engility Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 15; 28/03/2018 – American Vanguard at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 21/03/2018 – Shutterstock Group Lunch Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28; 28/03/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Lincluden Management Ltd increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 0.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd bought 12,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 1.73M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.76M, up from 1.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $53.99. About 345,695 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 01/05/2018 – 15WT: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (Covered Bonds): FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/05/2018 – RBC and TD Show Mortgage Strength Amid Monetary and Regulatory Changes; 04/04/2018 – Tactics Online: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 07/05/2018 – TD Bank Survey Finds Small Businesses Have Major Growth, Hiring Plans; 28/05/2018 – MANDATE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered Bond; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 09/03/2018 – 12th Annual Power of Women Luncheon Honoring Kim Davis, National Hockey League, Ellen Patterson, TD Bank, and Margaret M. Smyth; 22/05/2018 – TD Bank Provides $61.1 million in Funding for Saint Anselm College

More notable recent The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 15, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Q3 Earnings Preview: Toronto-Dominion Bank – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 17, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Reasons Why Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) Is the Only Good Apple in a Bad Bunch – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Fastest Crypto Exchange In The World’ Released To Retail Market – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “2 Stocks to Watch as the Trade War Heats Up – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,880 shares to 163,008 shares, valued at $6.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. (NYSE:BAM) by 40,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,522 shares, and cut its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toth Financial Advisory Corporation owns 114 shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Limited Company has invested 0.01% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Inv Counsel Inc invested in 0.26% or 12,165 shares. Capital Guardian Trust holds 41,823 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Street Corp reported 20.76M shares. Fifth Third Bankshares invested in 0.01% or 13,550 shares. Premier Asset Mgmt has invested 0.08% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Charter Trust accumulated 5,008 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Reilly Fin has 0% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 336 shares. Livingston Group Incorporated Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) reported 5,651 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.02% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Wellington Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership reported 270,112 shares. First Interstate Natl Bank reported 2,460 shares. Moody Bancorp Tru Division reported 0% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Lpl Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) by 41,495 shares to 726,416 shares, valued at $15.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.