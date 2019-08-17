Lincluden Management LTD Stake in Abb LTD (ABB) Has Raised by $842,580 as Market Valuation Declined; Discovery Capital Management Lowered Its Parsley Energy (PE) Stake by $5.61 Million; Stock Price Declined

Discovery Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 15.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc sold 295,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 1.65M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.88 million, down from 1.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $15.95. About 4.37 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’

Lincluden Management Ltd increased its stake in Abb Ltd. (ABB) by 42.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd bought 46,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 158,216 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, up from 111,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Abb Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $18.47. About 1.55 million shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 28/03/2018 – ABB FINANCE (USA) INC – ALSO OFFERING $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.375% NOTES DUE 2023; 29/03/2018 – ABB LTD ABBN.S CEO SAYS COMPANY LOOKING AT ORGANIC INVESTMENT, PARTNERSHIPS AND SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS IN ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE AREA; 07/03/2018 – ABB SWITZERLAND HEAD REMO LUETOLF RESIGNS, CONT. AS ADVISER; 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA 1Q TOTAL COSTS 24B RUPEES; 27/03/2018 – ABB ABBN.S : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 26 FROM SFR 25; 19/04/2018 – ABB 1Q Net Pft $572M; 19/04/2018 – CNBC Interview with Ulrich Spiesshofer, CEO of ABB; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Ulrich Spiesshofer, President & CEO, ABB; 23/05/2018 – ABB Robotics US : NITI Aayog and ABB India Partner to Make India AI-Ready; 19/04/2018 – ABB 1Q Orders $9.77B

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp by 4,290 shares to 13,915 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,008 shares, and cut its stake in Terreno Realty Corp. (NYSE:TRNO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Quantbot Technologies Lp has 0.01% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Massachusetts Finance Ser Ma has invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 39,200 shares. Waddell & Reed Incorporated holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 1.45 million shares. Amalgamated National Bank reported 55,135 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 451 shares. 15,852 are owned by Proshare Ltd Limited Liability Company. Impact Lc holds 0.8% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) or 114,627 shares. Oakbrook Investments Llc invested in 0.02% or 13,100 shares. Vanguard Grp invested in 24.31 million shares. 125,018 are owned by Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt. 62,703 are owned by Fjarde Ap. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg Inc has invested 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). The United Kingdom-based Dsam Prtnrs (London) Ltd has invested 0.84% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50 billion and $960.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 412,113 shares to 1.32M shares, valued at $15.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Embraer S A (NYSE:ERJ) by 62,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 991,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro.