Lincluden Management LTD Raised Its Ing Groep N V (ING) Position by $1.47 Million as Share Price Declined; Baidu (BIDU) Position Has Raised by Cambiar Investors Llc

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 17.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 153,276 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167.92M, up from 865,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $105.06. About 3.50 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/03/2018 – CHINA GREATWALL TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000066.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU ON AREAS INCLUDING ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, SMART TECHNOLOGY; 16/03/2018 – Caixin: Quick Take: Baidu Invests in Smart-TV Maker; 29/04/2018 – Du Xiaoman Will Operate Independently From Baidu and Will Enter Into Business Cooperation Arrangements With Baidu; 09/05/2018 – Brightwire: Baidu customized ads, content services managers quit; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q EPS $2.98; 14/03/2018 – BAIDU CEO SEES FULLY AUTONOMOUS DRIVING CARS IN 3-5 YEARS: CCTV; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q ADJ PROFIT PER ADS $2.60, EST. $1.67; 30/04/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: China’s Baidu Selling Majority Stake in Fintechs; Could Target Insurance; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 11/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $305 FROM $240

Lincluden Management Ltd increased its stake in Ing Groep N V (ING) by 39.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd bought 122,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.97% . The institutional investor held 430,718 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23M, up from 308,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Ing Groep N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.63B market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $10.31. About 3.34 million shares traded. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 27.21% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 23/05/2018 – ING’s Carnell Calls Recent BOK Commentary Very Dovish (Video); 13/03/2018 – ING Forced to Back Down on CEO Pay for Second Time Since Crisis; 27/03/2018 – ING: PAYCONIQ MERGER EXPANDS MOBILE PAYMENTS IN BELGIUM; 30/05/2018 – UMICORE SA UMI.BR : ING RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 53 EUROS FROM 29 EUROS; 12/03/2018 – KB FINL: PLANS ON POTENTIAL PURCHASE OF ING LIFE NOT FINALIZED; 23/04/2018 – REG-ING AGM adopts annual accounts 2017; 08/03/2018 – SHINHAN INVESTMENT SEEKS TO BUY ING LIFE FOR ABOUT 3T WON:DAILY; 25/04/2018 – POLYMETAL POLYP.L – POLYMETAL AND ING PARTNER ON SUSTAINABILITY-LINKED LOAN; 16/05/2018 – ING Life Insurance (079440.KS): Interest Margin And Mortality Margin Lift 1Q18; 09/05/2018 – ING 1Q Net Customer Deposit Inflow EUR2.4B

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bce Inc by 311,630 shares to 1.65M shares, valued at $73.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Washington Prime Group New by 82,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 330,060 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO).

More notable recent ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ING Groep N.V. (ING) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ING: Buying Commerzbank Now Makes Overwhelming Sense – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is ING Groep N.V. (ING) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ING – Time To Exit This High Yielding Dutch Bank – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Recommends Buying 3 High Earnings-Yield Stocks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42B and $4.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 31,648 shares to 2,059 shares, valued at $390,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 348,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.95M shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).