Lincluden Management LTD Raised Its Cenovus Energy (CVE) Position; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Core Laboratories has $7000 highest and $5100 lowest target. $61.33’s average target is 21.73% above currents $50.38 stock price. Core Laboratories had 6 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, September 11 report. Bank of America upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $6300 target in Wednesday, July 10 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. See Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) latest ratings:

Lincluden Management Ltd increased Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) stake by 10.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lincluden Management Ltd acquired 544,920 shares as Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)’s stock declined 1.17%. The Lincluden Management Ltd holds 5.89 million shares with $52.65M value, up from 5.35M last quarter. Cenovus Energy Inc. now has $12.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.03. About 2.24 million shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY – TRANSPORTATION CHALLENGES FACED BY INDUSTRY “DEMONSTRATE URGENT NEED FOR APPROVED PIPELINE PROJECTS IN CANADA TO PROCEED”; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS BELIEVES KEYSTONE XL WILL PROCEED; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.74; 06/03/2018 – CENOVUS CEO COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY PREVENTING CO FROM “FULLY REALIZING BENEFITS” OF ITS BRUDERHEIM CRUDE-BY-RAIL FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – Cenovus Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – Railways ready to ease oil transport headaches -Canada’s Cenovus; 16/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY SEEKING PARTNER TO FUND C$1.3 BLN ($993 MLN) COST OF PIPELINES AND INFRASTRUCTURE AT NARROWS LAKE PROJECT; 17/05/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$17 FROM C$15

The stock increased 2.50% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $50.38. About 528,426 shares traded. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY SHR $0.57 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $118; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES SEES 2Q EPS 64C TO 66C, EST. 66C; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $109; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $170 MLN, UP MORE THAN 8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs Sees 2Q EPS 64c-EPS 66c; 13/03/2018 CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : SIMMONS AND COMPANY ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $96; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1% Position in Core Laboratories; 04/04/2018 – Core Laboratories’ First Quarter 2018 Webcast At 7:30 A.M. CDT / 2:30 P.M. CEST On April 26, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Low profile hedge funds post high returns in year after New York Sohn conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold Core Laboratories N.V. shares while 81 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 42.56 million shares or 3.48% less from 44.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 16,610 are owned by South Dakota Council. Mairs & Pwr invested in 382,541 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited has invested 0.08% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested 0% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Mutual Of America Limited Liability Com invested 0.03% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Natixis Advsrs L P holds 0.04% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) or 83,333 shares. Tru Of Vermont holds 0% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 262 shares. Shelter Mutual Insurance Company holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 30,740 shares. Tortoise Capital Advsrs Lc invested 0% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 13,100 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,459 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp accumulated 65,305 shares. Bridgewater Associates L P reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Conestoga Cap Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Sir Limited Partnership owns 125,000 shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the gas and oil industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.24 billion. It operates through three divisions: Reservoir Description, Production Enhancement, and Reservoir Management. It has a 22.67 P/E ratio. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples.

