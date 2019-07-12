Lincluden Management LTD Position In Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Was Has Lifted; Lennox Intl (LII) Shareholder Seven Post Investment Office LP Raised Holding

Lincluden Management Ltd increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) by 12.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd bought 20,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 189,284 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.16M, up from 168,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Summit Hotel Properties Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.47. About 193,697 shares traded. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) has declined 15.54% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.97% the S&P500. Some Historical INN News: 30/04/2018 – Summit Hotel Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q FFO 31c/Shr; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES INC – ON MARCH 31 CFO, GREGORY DOWELL RETIRED FROM CO; 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aerojet Rocketdyne, Summit Hotel Properties, Apollo Endosurgery, The KEYW Holding, FARO; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q Rev $140.2M; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Hotel Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INN); 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q EPS 1c; 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES – ON MARCH 31, BOARD NAMED JONATHAN CF

Seven Post Investment Office Lp increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 317,158 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.86 million, up from 313,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $287.95. About 129,636 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 35.94% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 08/03/2018 International Women’s Day Pop-up Features Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 23/04/2018 – Lennox Cuts 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $8.79-EPS $9.39; 15/05/2018 – Pandora Presents El Pulso Featuring Zion & Lennox with REYKON; 12/04/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – TOTAL NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTIONS ARE BROADLY ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $110 MLN; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – FOR SALE OF SOUTH AMERICA BUSINESS, COMPANY IS FAR ALONG IN PROCESS; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.17 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.64/SHR; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – L.A. Creative Collective Hosts Pop-up Featuring Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold INN shares while 50 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 104.75 million shares or 0.91% more from 103.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Retail Bank reported 0.02% stake. Ameritas Invest Prtn holds 0% or 8,982 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares has invested 0% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Parametric Lc holds 0% or 323,555 shares in its portfolio. 23,445 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Loomis Sayles LP reported 0% stake. Comml Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 629,339 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has 13,753 shares. Lincluden Mngmt holds 0.49% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) or 189,284 shares. First Advisors LP stated it has 237,865 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Incorporated reported 1.69 million shares stake. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% or 799,024 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 111,869 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Kennedy invested in 0.12% or 444,954 shares.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NYSE:CM) by 20,630 shares to 451,920 shares, valued at $35.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) by 9,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,141 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.42 million activity. Shares for $1.27M were sold by Sessa Daniel M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 0.01% stake. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 833 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited holds 0% or 3,140 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 45,637 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 300 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 1,198 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca), California-based fund reported 4 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). New Mexico-based Hanseatic Mngmt Svcs has invested 0.72% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Renaissance Tech Lc holds 0.03% or 122,600 shares in its portfolio. The North Carolina-based First Citizens State Bank Com has invested 0.06% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Iowa-based Principal Group has invested 0.04% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Bokf Na invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Ameritas Ptnrs has invested 0.13% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Dupont Cap has invested 0.16% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII).