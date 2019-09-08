Lincluden Management LTD Maintains Holding in Rogers Communications (RCI); Leonard Green Partners LP Holds Holding in Twitter (TWTR)

Lincluden Management Ltd increased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 3.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd bought 36,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 951,884 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.19 million, up from 915,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $49.79. About 415,107 shares traded or 12.79% up from the average. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 08/03/2018 Rogers Communications Inc. Files Annual Financial Statements and Report to Shareholders; 02/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES CHF125M OF 5 YRS BONDS; 13/04/2018 – RCI BANQUE PLACES EU722.8M SECURITIZATION BACKED BY AUTO LOANS; 20/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partners with RCI Bank and Services to Provide Global Telematics Data Analysis for Vehicles; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE, WITH ADOPTION OF IFRS 15, C$3.63 BLN; 27/03/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : Fourth supplement to the EMTN base prospectus 2017; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Declares Dividend of 48c; 30/04/2018 – RCI Continues Support of Children Around the World as Title Sponsor of the Christel House Open

Leonard Green Partners Lp increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22M, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.42. About 12.98M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 14/05/2018 – German spy chief says regulation may be needed for social platforms; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Hawaii residents evacuated as volcano erupts; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump praises Xi as U.S. team arrives for trade talks; 03/05/2018 – TWITTER HAS DISCLOSED PASSWORD STORAGE GLITCH TO REGULATORS; 20/03/2018 – Google launches news initiative to combat fake news; 27/03/2018 – Short-seller Andrew Left is now betting against Twitter less than 2 months after touting bullish bet: ‘Everything’s changed’; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Toyota to use GAC branding as it rolls into China’s EV market; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 20/05/2018 – Britain to tackle ‘Wild West’ internet with new laws

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has 3.00 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 73,900 shares. First Manhattan holds 475 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lincoln Natl has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Winslow Evans & Crocker, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,292 shares. Highbridge Capital Limited Liability Com holds 0.78% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) or 766,621 shares. 28,539 were reported by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc holds 832 shares. The New Jersey-based Highlander Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Hrt Financial Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 26,289 shares. Sg Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Virtu Limited Liability Co has invested 0.08% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 108,208 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Asset Management holds 46,603 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Investments has invested 0% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) by 280,170 shares to 2.04 million shares, valued at $73.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 50,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,325 shares, and cut its stake in Terreno Realty Corp. (NYSE:TRNO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Oppenheimer & Comm holds 0.05% or 35,460 shares in its portfolio. Everett Harris Co Ca owns 28,475 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 1.28 million shares. Trexquant Investment Lp reported 3,785 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 2,133 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 5,356 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.04% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Gemmer Asset Lc reported 24 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc has 0.01% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 585,727 shares. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 14,550 shares. Agf Invs Incorporated stated it has 0.25% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Barclays Public Limited Company owns 22,769 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 19.20M shares or 0.89% of its portfolio.