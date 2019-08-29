Lincluden Management LTD Lowered Position in Bank Montreal Que (BMO) as Stock Price Declined; Lazard LTD (LAZ) Stock Rose While Ariel Investments Has Lifted Holding by $21.60 Million

Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in Lazard Ltd. (LAZ) by 12.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 600,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.28% . The hedge fund held 5.42 million shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.76 million, up from 4.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Lazard Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $34.13. About 76,166 shares traded. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 26.27% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 09/05/2018 – EM Is Being Dominated by Dollar Weakness, Says Lazard’s Donald (Video); 26/04/2018 – Lazard 1Q Asset Management Operating Rev $330M; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in DXP Enterprises; 05/03/2018 Lazard Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 3% Position in Cohu; 30/04/2018 – Lazard’s Raine Says Health-Care M&A Has Been Heating Up (Video); 19/04/2018 – CONGO REPUBLIC’S DEBT RESTRUCTURING EFFORTS WILL NOT AFFECT MULTILATERAL CREDITORS, EUROBOND, REGIONAL BONDHOLDERS – PM STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – “REMAIN COMMITTED TO GRADUALLY INCREASING QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OVER TIME” – CONF CALL; 10/04/2018 – David Gibson Joins Lazard Asset Management as Managing Director; 30/04/2018 – Lazard Sees Comeback in Pharma Mega-Deals After Decade’s Respite

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (BMO) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 11,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 566,169 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.36M, down from 577,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Bank Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $68.47. About 343,335 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 30/05/2018 – BMO CHIEF RISK OFFICER RAJPAL COMMENTS ON CYBER INCIDENT; 30/05/2018 – Bank of Montreal Receives Regulatory Approvals for Normal Course Issuer Bid; 15/05/2018 – DowDuPont Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Montreal $575m+ No-Grow Prime Auto ABS; 28/03/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC PPG.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $123 TARGET PRICE; 17/05/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$17 FROM C$15; 05/04/2018 – BMO CEO SEES MINOR FIRST-MOVER ADVANTAGE ON FINANCING POT FIRMS; 30/05/2018 – BANK OF MONTREAL 2Q RECOVERY OF CREDIT LOSSES C$160.0M; 26/03/2018 – RAMACO RESOURCES INC METC.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7; 30/05/2018 – BMO CFO SAYS 2Q MORTGAGE PERFORMANCE IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99B and $8.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8,104 shares to 196,757 shares, valued at $10.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15,941 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 893,391 shares, and cut its stake in Brady Corp. (NYSE:BRC).

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 15,250 shares to 134,111 shares, valued at $6.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 12,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,619 shares, and has risen its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI).

