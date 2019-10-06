Lincluden Management LTD Lowered Its Position in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by $1.12 Million; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Call) (REGN) Holder Family Management Has Decreased Position by $2.12 Million as Share Value Declined

Family Management Corp decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Call) (REGN) by 79.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp sold 6,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The hedge fund held 1,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $563,000, down from 8,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $282.93. About 451,301 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 11/05/2018 – Bayer: Second Indication for Eylea to Be Approved in China; 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-to-Severe Asthma; 16/05/2018 – DUPIXENT® (DUPILUMAB) SHOWED POSITIVE PHASE 3 RESULTS IN; 30/04/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi circle October 28 on the calendar as the FDA begins a speedy review of the world’s 6th PD-1/L1 checkpoint; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greate; 15/05/2018 – Sectoral Adds Array BioPharma, Exits Regeneron: 13F; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI CHOLESTEROL DRUG PRALUENT SUCCEEDS IN MAJOR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable Patient Access for Express Scripts Patients; 18/05/2018 – Regeneron Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Announce Collaboration to Discover New Treatments for Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 8,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 42,252 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.66 million, down from 50,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/05/2018 – Infosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 31/03/2018 – Microsoft chief breaks up Windows engineering team; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 31/05/2018 – Ingenico ePayments Voted Best International CNP Program by Customers at the 2018 CNP Awards; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE SERVICE; 30/04/2018 – If Microsoft Finds Another LinkedIn Deal, Chairman Is `All In’; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 17/04/2018 – US Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 15/03/2018 – ABCOMRENTS Named Exclusive Rental Partner Of Microsoft HoloLens

Since September 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $48.61 million activity.

Analysts await Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $5.13 earnings per share, up 0.59% or $0.03 from last year’s $5.1 per share. REGN’s profit will be $550.21 million for 13.79 P/E if the $5.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.29 actual earnings per share reported by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.02, from 1.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 69 investors sold REGN shares while 179 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 71.24 million shares or 0.02% less from 71.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Life Ins Com, a Japan-based fund reported 4,847 shares. Riverhead Capital Lc invested 0.04% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Moreover, Verition Fund Ltd Liability Co has 0.09% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 10,494 shares. 1,035 are held by Sigma Planning. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 19,346 shares stake. Prudential Fincl, a New Jersey-based fund reported 227,517 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 33,548 shares. Comm Savings Bank owns 6,660 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Group has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Mufg Americas reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Axa has invested 0.06% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Us Natl Bank De invested in 0% or 3,720 shares. Royal London Asset accumulated 0.09% or 31,885 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 516 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 25,618 shares.

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27B and $254.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen New York Amt Qlt Muni (NRK) by 55,675 shares to 123,795 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 11,637 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,599 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Nova Scotia Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 74,055 shares to 1.43 million shares, valued at $76.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 30,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 982,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).