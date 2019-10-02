Lincluden Management LTD Increases Stake in Equinix (EQIX); As Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Stock Price Declined, Sandy Spring Bank Lifted Stake

Lincluden Management Ltd increased its stake in Equinix Inc. (EQIX) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd bought 1,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 8,235 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.15 million, up from 6,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Equinix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $569.59. About 277,645 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) by 17.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank bought 2,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 19,728 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.34 million, up from 16,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $429.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $165.15. About 13.65M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 17/03/2018 – Privacy concerns stall Alibaba’s plans for Japanese Alipay; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after $600 million funding led by Alibaba; 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM SAYS IT HOLDS 0.51 PCT STAKE IN ALIBABA AFTER TRANSACTION; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top U.S. dealmaker Zeisser disagreed with Executive Vice Chairman Joe Tsai over investment strategy, sources familiar with the situation said; 09/04/2018 – XPENG TO COLLABORATE WITH INVESTOR ALIBABA IN CLOUD PRODUCTS; 09/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-China joins HK-US battle for Chinese tech listings; 07/03/2018 – WANDISCO PLC WAND.L – TO BE EMBEDDED AS A STANDARD COMPONENT IN SELECTED ALIBABA CLOUD SOLUTIONS; 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA TO INVEST ANOTHER $2 BILLION IN LAZADA FOR EXPANSION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Middleton & Incorporated Ma holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 12,954 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Llc has 2,152 shares. Eii Inc, a New York-based fund reported 1,177 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Com accumulated 419 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 16,839 shares. Intact Inv Mngmt owns 600 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Tru accumulated 1,238 shares. South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 49,198 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 0.02% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Johnson Grp reported 57 shares stake. Swiss Savings Bank stated it has 297,309 shares. Appleton Ptnrs Inc Ma owns 943 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Prudential Inc stated it has 106,707 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank reported 66,229 shares. 21,008 were reported by Badgley Phelps And Bell Incorporated.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZMH) by 9,855 shares to 40,097 shares, valued at $4.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) by 16,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.62 million shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 12,175 shares to 76,429 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mc Donalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,625 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).