Lincluden Management LTD Increased Its Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Holding; Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Has Decreased Its Packaging Of Ameri (PKG) Position as Stock Value Rose

Lincluden Management Ltd increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 0.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd bought 12,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 1.73 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.76 million, up from 1.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $55.95. About 275,199 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q U.S. Retail Net C$979M, up 16%; 08/04/2018 – CyberStone: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 23/03/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Bank Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – TD Bank Takes 2018 J.D. Power Trophy for Retail Customer Satisfaction in Florida; 08/05/2018 – TD Bank Invests in South Bronx Transitional Housing Community; 30/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered MS +10 Area; 24/05/2018 – TD Bank’s Profit Rises 17%; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY RETURN ON COMMON EQUITY (ADJUSTED) 17.6 PCT VS 14.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 03/04/2018 – TD Bank Launches Adaptive Financial Education Program to Support Individuals with Diverse Abilities; 25/05/2018 – TD Bank Finances Affordable Housing Project for Homeless Veterans at Walter Reed Military Campus

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Packaging Corporation Of Ameri (PKG) by 95.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 64,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 3,409 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $339,000, down from 68,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corporation Of Ameri for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $99.71. About 262,258 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corporation Of America Announces 25% Dividend Increase; 20/04/2018 – DJ Packaging Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKG); 20/04/2018 – Packaging Corp: PCA Supports ICPF Dinner and Teleconference – 4/20/2018; 15/05/2018 – PKG BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79C/SHR FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 06/03/2018 Packaging Corp Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13-14; 13/03/2018 – Packaging Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Raises Annual Dividend to $3.16 Vs. $2.52; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference

Analysts await Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, down 13.90% or $0.31 from last year’s $2.23 per share. PKG’s profit will be $181.76 million for 12.98 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual earnings per share reported by Packaging Corporation of America for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Skba Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.03% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 127,150 shares. Bailard accumulated 25,633 shares. Royal London Asset Limited holds 36,800 shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd invested in 0.02% or 4,962 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 3,006 shares. Harvest Limited Liability Company reported 4,800 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has 420,633 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd holds 0.06% or 10,542 shares in its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Llc reported 13,453 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Delphi Mngmt Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 15,315 shares. Northern Trust reported 1.14M shares. Fund Mgmt has 129,632 shares. Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Citigroup holds 211,518 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0.1% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 231,765 shares.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83 billion and $2.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 81,213 shares to 146,890 shares, valued at $24.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consumer Staples Spdr (XLP) by 6,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 434,521 shares, and has risen its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grou (NYSE:SMFG).

More notable recent Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Makes Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Undervalued-Predictable Companies With High Margins of Safety – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Packaging Corp.: Cardboard’s Brightest Light – Seeking Alpha” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Packaging Corp of America (PKG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW) by 17,735 shares to 168,006 shares, valued at $5.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 979,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.86 million shares, and cut its stake in Washington Prime Group New.