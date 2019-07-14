Lincluden Management LTD Increased Its Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Position by $547,965; Tarbox Group Has Decreased Realty Income (O) Stake as Share Value Declined

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc sold 5,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 129,970 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56 million, down from 135,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $70.73. About 1.74 million shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 31.24% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.81% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O); 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer; 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125; 18/05/2018 – Realty Income Declares Dividend of 21.95c; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.11 TO $3.19, EST. $3.16; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M

Lincluden Management Ltd increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) by 12.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd bought 20,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 189,284 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.16 million, up from 168,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Summit Hotel Properties Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.49. About 488,508 shares traded. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) has declined 15.54% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.97% the S&P500. Some Historical INN News: 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Summit Hotel; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q Rev $140.2M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Hotel Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INN); 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES INC – ON MARCH 31 CFO, GREGORY DOWELL RETIRED FROM CO; 30/04/2018 – Summit Hotel Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q FFO 31c/Shr; 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES – ON MARCH 31, BOARD NAMED JONATHAN CF; 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aerojet Rocketdyne, Summit Hotel Properties, Apollo Endosurgery, The KEYW Holding, FARO; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q EPS 1c

More notable recent Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) news were published by: Investingnews.com which released: “Canadian Chamber of Commerce Forms Cannabis Advocacy Group – Investing News Network” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Summit Hotel: Is Now A Good Time To Buy This 6.9%-Yielding REIT? – Seeking Alpha” on January 18, 2019. More interesting news about Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RLJ.PA: The Most Mispriced Preferred Stock Yields 7.7% And Has Big Upside Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on March 03, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Summit Hotel Properties Acquires Residence Inn by Marriott Boston Watertown – PR Newswire” with publication date: October 01, 2018.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) by 9,385 shares to 50,141 shares, valued at $6.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Washington Prime Group New by 82,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 330,060 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold INN shares while 50 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 104.75 million shares or 0.91% more from 103.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Com owns 66,370 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 138,221 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp, New York-based fund reported 364,924 shares. Sei Investments has invested 0% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Proshare Advsrs Lc owns 0% invested in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) for 14,263 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 214,451 shares. Everence Incorporated invested in 18,710 shares or 0.04% of the stock. The New York-based Teachers Insur And Annuity Association Of America has invested 0.1% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 96,314 shares. Victory Cap Management Incorporated owns 0.06% invested in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) for 2.39 million shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc holds 619,652 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gru accumulated 78,312 shares. Voya Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 43,851 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0.01% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Nomura Asset Mngmt Comm Ltd reported 0.01% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Anchor Cap Ltd Company holds 3,920 shares. Bokf Na invested in 11,634 shares. Bp Public Ltd Co invested 0.11% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Gateway Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation owns 8,374 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Cognios Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.37% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). First Foundation Advsr owns 4,311 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares holds 37,557 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Liability reported 5,694 shares stake. Wespac Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.92% or 18,056 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel accumulated 0.09% or 56,187 shares. 3,482 were reported by Sand Hill Global Advsr Ltd Co. Edgemoor owns 1.62% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 167,191 shares. Tortoise Investment Mgmt Llc holds 816 shares. 26,345 were accumulated by Private Asset Mgmt Inc. Donaldson Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, Indiana-based fund reported 3,911 shares.

More notable recent Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Realty Income: Watch Out Below – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “14 Upcoming Dividend Increases Including Realty Income And W. P. Carey – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Realty Check: Real Growth Vs. Potential Risks – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Realty Income – A Great, But Overpriced Company – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 59% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 1.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.8 per share. O’s profit will be $256.34M for 21.83 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.22% negative EPS growth.