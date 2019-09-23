Lincluden Management LTD Increased Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) Stake by $311,130 as Market Valuation Declined; Cornercap Investment Counsel Has Decreased Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (FIS) Holding by $1.26 Million

Lincluden Management Ltd increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) by 0.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd bought 103,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.56% . The institutional investor held 11.44M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.83M, up from 11.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Crescent Point Energy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.66. About 2.22 million shares traded. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) has declined 51.18% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CPG News: 02/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT IS SAID TO DEFEAT ACTIVIST CATION IN PROXY VOTE; 09/04/2018 – Crescent Point Investor Nominates Directors Amid Push for Change; 24/04/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY SAYS PROXY ADVISORY FIRM GLASS LEWIS & CO HAS RECOMMENDED THAT SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR ALL OF CO’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 10/04/2018 – Cation Capital Files Proxy Circular and Releases Letter to Crescent Point Energy Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – Crescent Point Survey Shows Investors Want New CEO, Directors; 03/05/2018 – Crescent Point reports first-quarter loss; 09/04/2018 – Crescent Point Board Defends Shareholders From Self-Interested Activist Attack; 15/05/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Confirms May 2018 Dividend; 04/05/2018 – Crescent Point wins proxy battle, staves off activist push; 15/03/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Confirms March 2018 Dividend

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (FIS) by 46.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 10,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 11,807 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.45M, down from 22,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $131.47. About 945,436 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $858.82M for 23.48 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Fidelity Finance Inc holds 1.25% or 70,041 shares in its portfolio. Hexavest holds 126 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cantillon Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 4.18M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 4,356 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated has 21,012 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 9,213 were accumulated by Cibc World. Vident Invest Advisory Lc reported 3,521 shares. 473,274 were reported by New York State Teachers Retirement System. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Boston Partners has 2.72 million shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Mai Capital has 2,622 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 5.66 million shares. Shine Invest Advisory holds 248 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Davenport And Co Limited Com holds 2,745 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27M and $758.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Petrol Co (NYSE:OXY) by 8,281 shares to 56,664 shares, valued at $2.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kansas City Southern Com New (NYSE:KSU) by 5,445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,675 shares, and has risen its stake in Bluerock Residential Grw Reit (NYSEMKT:BRG).

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 3,340 shares to 35,068 shares, valued at $4.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abb Ltd. (NYSE:ABB) by 36,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,801 shares, and cut its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold CPG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 165.72 million shares or 1.42% less from 168.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Hillsdale Inv Management has invested 0.14% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Company invested in 12,929 shares. Fil Ltd holds 0% or 200,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wellington Management Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Invesco Limited holds 0% or 1.19 million shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd reported 311,600 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has 0.02% invested in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Tennessee-based Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Com Tn has invested 0% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co holds 436,766 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). The New York-based Virtu Finance Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Management accumulated 12.16 million shares.

