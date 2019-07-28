Lincluden Management LTD Holds Stake in Cubesmart (CUBE); Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Lowered Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $1.13 Million

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold 9,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,573 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, down from 51,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Crossbar Announces Licensing Relationship Agreement With Microsemi; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE SERVICE; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 22/03/2018 – MICROSOFT ADDS 315 MW OF NEW SOLAR POWER IN VIRGINIA; 11/04/2018 – Yl Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals:; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q OPEX OF $9.8 – $9.9 BILLION; 10/04/2018 – C3 IOT & MICROSOFT REPORT PARTNERSHIP TO ON AI IN ENTERPRISE

Lincluden Management Ltd increased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 88.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd bought 40,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,360 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, up from 45,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.36. About 2.12M shares traded or 67.00% up from the average. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 8.59% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 80C TO 84C, EST. 41C; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q Adjusted FFO 39c/Sh; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.61 TO $1.65, EST. $1.64; 22/03/2018 – Self-Storage: DealPoint Merrill to Convert Former Cleveland Grocery Store to CubeSmart Self-Storage; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.61 TO $1.65; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART 1Q AFFO/SHR 39C, EST. 39C; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – IN QTR, CO INCREASED SAME-STORE (458 STORES) NET OPERATING INCOME 4.0% YEAR OVER YEAR; 03/05/2018 – CUBESMART CIO PERRY TO RESIGN EFFECTIVE JUNE 1

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greatmark Invest Prtn owns 143,132 shares. Mig Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 5,441 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Deltec Asset Management Ltd Com has 3.82% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 147,900 shares. 2,470 are held by Alpine Woods Investors Limited Liability Company. Northern Trust reported 96.18M shares. Sabal Com has 295,242 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory holds 3.29M shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Omers Administration Corporation has 2.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Burke & Herbert Bankshares & Tru Communication reported 30,539 shares. Hudock Capital Grp Lc stated it has 0.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Wespac Llc has 0.24% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,018 shares. Investment House Limited Com invested 4.16% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Greenwood Assoc Lc holds 3.37% or 111,134 shares in its portfolio. 15 are owned by Ruggie Capital. Glovista Invests Ltd Llc invested in 0.13% or 3,600 shares.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc, which manages about $2.87B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 2,438 shares to 459,667 shares, valued at $130.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 7,095 shares to 38,408 shares, valued at $4.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) by 576,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.63 million shares, and cut its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK).