Lincluden Management LTD Holds Position in Cubesmart (CUBE); Vertex One Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Century Cmntys (CCS) by $2.06 Million

Lincluden Management Ltd increased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 88.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd bought 40,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% . The institutional investor held 86,360 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, up from 45,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $35.98. About 1.52 million shares traded or 21.76% up from the average. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 EPS 80c-EPS 84c; 03/05/2018 – CUBESMART CIO PERRY TO RESIGN EFFECTIVE JUNE 1; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.61 TO $1.65, EST. $1.64; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – NOW EXPECTS THAT ITS FULLY DILUTED FFO PER SHARE, AS ADJUSTED, FOR 2018 WILL BE BETWEEN $1.61 AND $1.65; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.61 TO $1.65; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Boosts 2018 EPS View From 76c-81; 22/03/2018 – Self-Storage: DealPoint Merrill to Convert Former Cleveland Grocery Store to CubeSmart Self-Storage; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 80C TO 84C, EST. 41C; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – SEES 2018 FULL YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH 1.75% TO 3.0%

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 36.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 89,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 157,179 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77 million, down from 246,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $870.38M market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $27.58. About 204,265 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 08/05/2018 – Century Communities Access Event Set By Wedbush for May. 15; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q EPS 67c; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Century Communities Inc. To ‘B+’, Otlk Stable; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Rev $401.8M; 03/05/2018 – Century Communities Colorado Sets Grand Opening Celebration for Wyndham Hill; 11/05/2018 – Century Communities Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC – HOME SALES REVENUES EXPECTATION TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.1 BLN FOR 2018; 29/03/2018 S&P REVISES CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Century Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCS)

Analysts await Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 1.16% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.86 per share. CCS’s profit will be $27.46 million for 7.93 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Century Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.99% EPS growth.

