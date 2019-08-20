Lincluden Management LTD Holding in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) Lifted by $3.95 Million as Market Value Declined; Valueact Holdings LP Has Lifted Its Stake in Darling Ingredients (DAR) by $20.21 Million as Stock Price Declined

Lincluden Management Ltd increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) by 13.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd bought 1.32 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.56% . The institutional investor held 11.34 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.74M, up from 10.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Crescent Point Energy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $3.125. About 1.14 million shares traded. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) has declined 51.18% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CPG News: 12/04/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Releases Letter to Shareholders; Warns Cation Will Derail Momentum and Put Shareholders’ Investments at; 05/03/2018 Crescent Point Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP – EXPECT 2018 EXIT NET DEBT TO FUNDS FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF LESS THAN 1.9 TIMES, EXCLUDING PROCEEDS FROM DISPOSITION; 08/05/2018 – Teachers Ins & Annuity Assoc Exits Crescent Point Energy; 16/04/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Confirms April 2018 Dividend; 09/04/2018 – CATION TO NOMINATE 4 DIRECTORS TO CRESCENT POINT ENERGY BOARD; 09/04/2018 – Crescent Point Investor Nominates Directors Amid Push for Change; 25/05/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – Cation Capital Files Proxy Circular and Releases Letter to Crescent Point Energy Shareholders; 24/04/2018 – Glass Lewis Urges Support for Crescent Point’s Board Nominees

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) by 533.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 962,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% . The hedge fund held 1.14 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.74M, up from 180,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $19. About 283,126 shares traded. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 2.06% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $21,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold DAR shares while 77 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 151.80 million shares or 3.87% less from 157.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nfc Ltd Com has 2.78% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Meeder Asset Management holds 2,372 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd reported 3.31M shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 39,742 shares. Moreover, Sei Invests Co has 0% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) for 60,538 shares. Trellus Limited Liability reported 76,727 shares or 3.16% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.04% or 1.35 million shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 383,148 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 244,159 shares. Manufacturers Life The invested 0% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Howe & Rusling Incorporated reported 14,161 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated stated it has 0.03% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Copper Rock Cap Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.98% or 1.26M shares. First Mercantile Tru owns 9,104 shares.

Valueact Holdings Lp, which manages about $15.75B and $9.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) by 2.18 million shares to 63,910 shares, valued at $5.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Valero works toward a clean(er) fuel future – San Antonio Business Journal” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in…Business Services – The Motley Fool” published on March 03, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Darling’s Grease Police Assist Homeland Security in Indictments of 21 Individuals – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

More notable recent Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Servotronics, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Results For The Period Ended June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Crescent Point Energy: Attractively Valued And Generating Positive Cash Flow – Seeking Alpha” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Crescent Point rises despite missing Q4 earnings, production estimates – Seeking Alpha” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. (NYSE:BAM) by 40,955 shares to 123,522 shares, valued at $5.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp by 4,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,915 shares, and cut its stake in Terreno Realty Corp. (NYSE:TRNO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold CPG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 168.11 million shares or 14.87% less from 197.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cambrian Cap Limited Partnership has 2.05% invested in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) for 443,000 shares. Portland Investment Counsel Inc holds 364,555 shares. Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 2.60M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0% invested in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Cibc Ww stated it has 2.54M shares. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia accumulated 291,285 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 821,515 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Com owns 21,957 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company reported 0% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Jane Street Limited Co owns 174,873 shares. Advsr Asset Management Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Numerixs Tech holds 0.02% or 46,600 shares in its portfolio. Corecommodity Limited Liability Company owns 205,400 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Bridgewater Associates LP owns 185,233 shares.