Lincluden Management LTD Holding in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) Trimmed by $1.63 Million; As Illumina (ILMN) Shares Declined, Hitchwood Capital Management LP Trimmed Holding

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) by 4.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 20,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The institutional investor held 451,920 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.71 million, down from 472,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $77.12. About 175,922 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – ALL FIGURES IN C$; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Return on Common Shareholder Equity 17%; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$212M; 27/03/2018 CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – DOMESTIC PUBLIC OFFERING OF $1.50 BLN OF 3.45% DEBENTURES DUE APRIL 4, 2028; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Capital Markets Net C$249M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank Announces New Normal Course Issuer Bid; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Commercial Banking, Wealth Management Net C$310M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Adj EPS C$2.95; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Personal, Small Business Banking Net C$584M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Net C$1.32B

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp sold 53,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.07 million, down from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $4.45 during the last trading session, reaching $280.61. About 311,580 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY NOW PROJECTS GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ILLUMINA STOCKHOLDERS OF $4.45 TO $4.55; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q EPS $1.41; 15/05/2018 – ILLUMINA BUYS EDICO GENOME TO ACCELERATE GENOMIC DATA ANALYSIS; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 EPS $4.45-EPS $4.55; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina to Collaborate to Develop, Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology Immunotherapies; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Rev $782M; 15/05/2018 – Illumina: Edico’s DRAGEN Bio-IT Platform Delivers Faster, Streamlined Output for Next-Generation Sequencing; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wallgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 115,570 shares to 210,974 shares, valued at $13.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 15,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,111 shares, and has risen its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset owns 3,135 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Boston Family Office Ltd Co has 0.16% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.14% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Rathbone Brothers Pcl stated it has 2,144 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 112,847 are held by Polar Llp. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Com accumulated 3,185 shares. Axa has 323,219 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Bath Savings Tru accumulated 745 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Welch & Forbes Ltd Co reported 1,433 shares. Biondo Advsr Ltd Company owns 55,178 shares for 4.3% of their portfolio. Art Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.28% or 14,891 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 0.03% or 4,683 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Ltd Com has invested 2.4% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Mackenzie Fincl has 1,174 shares.