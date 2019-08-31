Lincluden Management LTD Has Upped Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Position By $974,250; Ngm Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) Shorts Increased By 73.61%

Lincluden Management Ltd increased Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) stake by 22.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lincluden Management Ltd acquired 54,125 shares as Vodafone Group Plc (VOD)’s stock declined 1.74%. The Lincluden Management Ltd holds 298,786 shares with $5.43M value, up from 244,661 last quarter. Vodafone Group Plc now has $49.96B valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.82. About 3.52M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE – ALL PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF 11.15% STAKE WILL BE FOR BENEFIT OF ENTITY RESULTING FROM MERGER OF VODAFONE INDIA AND IDEA GROUP; 09/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND O2Dn.DE CEO: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD CREATE MONOPOLY IN GERMAN CABLE DISTRIBUTION; 26/04/2018 – FITCH: INFRATEL-INDUS MERGER REFLECTS INDIA TELCO CASH PRESSURE; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE’S VOD.L COLAO SAYS CHAPTER VODAFONE STARTING TO WRITE IS NEW, WILL TAKE FIVE YEARS TO BE WRITTEN; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Tailors Liberty M&A Debt for Investment-Grade Ratings; 20/04/2018 – VODAFONE ENDS PARTNER-MARKET AGREEMENT WITH AFRIMAX GROUP; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Borrows $11.5 Billion for Liberty Global Acquisition; 04/04/2018 – Vodafone Warriors Launch Grandstand Millionaire Competition Through Game-Day Mobile App; 16/05/2018 – VODAFONE TO REDEEM IN FULL 5.45% NOTES DUE 2019; 15/05/2018 – End of an era as Vodafone boss Colao makes way for protege Read

Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NGM) had an increase of 73.61% in short interest. NGM’s SI was 732,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 73.61% from 421,800 shares previously. With 103,900 avg volume, 7 days are for Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NGM)’s short sellers to cover NGM’s short positions. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $17.73. About 38,963 shares traded. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) has 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has $2900 highest and $2200 lowest target. $25.50’s average target is 43.82% above currents $17.73 stock price. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had 4 analyst reports since April 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company has market cap of $1.11 billion. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis ; NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products under development also comprise NGM120, an antagonistic antibody binding glial cell-derived neurotrophic factor receptor alpha-like that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to inhibit the effects of elevated GDF15 levels on cancer anorexia/cachexia syndrome; NGM217, an antibody in Phase 1 clinical trials to restore pancreatic islet function and increase insulin production in patients with diabetes; and NGM621, an antibody in preclinical studies to decrease levels of a protein implicated in the dry form of age-related macular degeneration.

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased Bce Inc stake by 311,630 shares to 1.65 million valued at $73.34M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 7,985 shares and now owns 50,697 shares. Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW) was reduced too.