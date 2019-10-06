Lincluden Management LTD Has Lowered Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position as Market Valuation Declined; Cross Ctry Healthcare (CCRN) Stake Has Increased by Aristotle Capital Boston Llc

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased its stake in Cross Ctry Healthcare Inc (CCRN) by 4.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc bought 74,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.57% . The institutional investor held 1.73M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.26 million, up from 1.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Cross Ctry Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.72M market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 78,522 shares traded. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) has declined 18.26% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CCRN News: 25/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS ADDS MORE CROSS-COUNTRY FLIGHTS TO JFK, BOSTON; 10/04/2018 – Madden Joins Cejka Executive Search as Executive Vice President, Managing Principal; 16/05/2018 – Main Street: Activist Fund Engaged Takes New Position in Cross Country Health; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 02/05/2018 – Cross Country Healthcare Sees 2Q Adj EPS 4c-Adj EPS 6c; 02/05/2018 – Cross Country Healthcare 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 22/05/2018 – Cross Country Health Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Einstein Bros.® Bagels Takes Guests on a Cross-Country, Flavor-Venture Without Leaving Their Hometowns; 18/04/2018 – Cross Country Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – Activist Fund Engaged Takes New Position in Cross Country Health

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 46,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 105,027 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.75 million, down from 151,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $47.52. About 16.78M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.11B for 16.05 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) by 544,920 shares to 5.89 million shares, valued at $52.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Nova Scotia Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 74,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.43 million shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.62 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 14 investors sold CCRN shares while 30 reduced holdings.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $2.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Casella Waste Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CWST) by 34,781 shares to 618,545 shares, valued at $24.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 16,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 443,085 shares, and cut its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR).