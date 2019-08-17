Lincluden Management LTD Has Lowered Holding in Shaw Communications (SJR) as Market Value Declined; Chase Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding as Market Value Rose

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 21.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 12,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 44,506 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25 million, down from 56,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03 million shares traded or 2.54% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – Microsoft Store to Host The BarberTime Media Network’s Launch in Atlanta and DC Areas!; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Announces Collaboration With Microsoft, Providing Customers With Unique Insights Into Their Threat Data; 15/05/2018 – lifelMAGE Announces LITE, a Breakthrough Capability to Build lnteroperable Clinical Networks; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – RAJESH JHA WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; SCOTT GUTHRIE WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON CLOUD + Al PLATFORM; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – lBl Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 25/04/2018 – Exabeam Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Place to Work; 13/03/2018 – The figure was cited by plaintiffs suing Microsoft for systematically denying pay raises or promotions to women

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Shaw Communications (SJR) by 26.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 576,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 1.63 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.96 million, down from 2.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Shaw Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.24. About 224,766 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 12/04/2018 – SHAW REPORTS 2Q RESTRUCTURING CHARGE OF $417M; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications 2Q Loss C$164M; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.33; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS NAMES KIRAN MAZUMDAR-SHAW LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications Posts 2Q Restructuring Charge of C$417M; 01/05/2018 – New Yale® YK™ and Shaw-Box® SK™ Hoists Offer Industry-Leading Technology and Safety; 14/05/2018 – CRG – ANNOUNCED SALE OF ITS 1 MLN SQUARE FOOT BUILD-TO-SUIT FACILITY IN SAVANNAH, GEORGIA FOR SHAW INDUSTRIES GROUP TO GRIFFIN CAPITAL CO FOR $57 MLN; 13/03/2018 – GAYLIN HOLDINGS LTD – APPOINTS KYLE ARNOLD SHAW JR AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – VDP RELATED COST REDUCTIONS IN FISCAL 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $48 MLN; 12/04/2018 – SHAW CONFIRMS IT REMAINS ON TRACK TO MEET FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $194.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 25,492 shares to 45,941 shares, valued at $4.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.3 per share. SJR’s profit will be $139.39 million for 17.81 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Shaw Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% negative EPS growth.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING) by 122,645 shares to 430,718 shares, valued at $5.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.