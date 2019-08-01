Lincluden Management LTD Has Lowered Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $2.79 Million as Valuation Declined; Winslow Asset Management Has Raised Its Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Position by $620,942 as Stock Rose

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 28.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 20,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 49,374 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90 million, down from 69,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $129.65. About 624,964 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick, the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE LIFESCAN, INC; 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 20/03/2018 – J&J CFO Dominic Caruso to retire, names Joseph Wolk as replacement; 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intelligent Technology™

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) by 12.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 18,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The institutional investor held 169,858 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, up from 151,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hudson Pacific Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $35.07. About 30,517 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has risen 6.26% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 45C, EST. 45C; 13/03/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Renews Lease With InvenSense; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HPP); 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – HPP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.87 TO $1.95, EST. $1.91; 09/03/2018 Hudson Pacific Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Rev $174.1M; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $1.87 to $1.95

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.91, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold HPP shares while 61 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 155.86 million shares or 0.32% less from 156.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Century invested 0.04% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). American Grp has 0% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 0.19% or 600,800 shares. Northern Trust Corp owns 0.01% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 1.34 million shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Art Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). 15,142 were reported by Regions Financial Corporation. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt holds 6,095 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1.17M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc) has 10,685 shares. 575,007 are owned by Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 294,782 shares. New York-based Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Llc has invested 0.04% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Eagle Asset Mgmt has 137,527 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tennessee-based Ftb Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP).

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38 million and $476.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marchex Inc Cl B (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 108,660 shares to 871,376 shares, valued at $4.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,246 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,677 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New Com (NYSE:SCHW).

More notable recent Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” on July 03, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Misses Q2 EPS by 9c, Revenues Miss – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Announces Christy Haubegger to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Pehub.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone, Hudson to buy Vancouver’s Bentall Centre complex – PE Hub” with publication date: March 28, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 40,465 shares to 86,360 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 20,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,284 shares, and has risen its stake in Wallgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SHOP, NFLX, JNJ – Investorplace.com” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson Baby Powder News: JNJ Stock Drops on Investigation – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson: Getting Attractive As It Sinks Towards $130 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.21 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.