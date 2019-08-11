Lincluden Management LTD Has Lifted Its Bank Nova Scotia Halifax (BNS) Position; Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Marco Investment Management Decreased Holding

Marco Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc sold 8,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 127,631 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42M, down from 135,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $36.35. About 21.61M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – RETACRIT HAS BEEN APPROVED AS A BIOSIMILAR, NOT AS AN INTERCHANGEABLE PRODUCT; 09/04/2018 – CANADA OKS TECENTRIQ FOR METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 16/05/2018 – GENENTECH – IN PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY, SURVIVAL ADVANTAGE FOR TECENTRIQ-AVASTIN COMBO REGIMEN WAS SEEN IN ALL EXPLORATORY PATIENT SUBGROUPS ANALYZED; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER – POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS OF PHASE 3 STUDY EXAMINING USE OF LYRICA ORAL SOLUTION CV AS ADJUNCTIVE THERAPY; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Revenue Growth Stalls as Company Mulls OTC Unit’s Future–Update; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER JOINS TRINETX GLOBAL HEALTH RESEARCH NETWORK FORMED TO I; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer New Drug Sales Show Strength as Investors Wait for M&A; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN TO BUY FROM PFIZER FIRST-IN-CLASS PHASE 2B READY ASSET

Lincluden Management Ltd increased its stake in Bank Nova Scotia Halifax (BNS) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd bought 16,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 1.35M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.96 million, up from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Bank Nova Scotia Halifax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $52.32. About 554,610 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SAYS NO SIGNS CLIENTS AT RISK FROM CYBER ATTACKS; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SEES 11% CET1 RATIO AFTER CLOSE OF ACQUISITIONS; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO EXPECTS EARNINGS MOMENTUM TO CONTINUE IN 2H ’18; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SEES CYBERSECURITY AS KEY PRIORITY FOR INDUSTRY; 17/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Bank of Nova Scotia $Bmark 3Y +80a, 3Y FRN L equiv; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO ENDS SPEECH IN TORONTO; 29/05/2018 – Noninterest Income Boosts Scotiabank’s Top Line — Earnings Review; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS COST-CUTTING A YEAR AHEAD OF SCHEDULE; 30/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK – BOARD APPOINTED SENIOR VP AND CHIEF ACCOUNTANT, RAJAGOPAL VISWANATHAN AS ACTING CFO, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK ENDS ANNUAL INVESTOR MEETING IN TORONTO

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 6,195 shares to 44,735 shares, valued at $5.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,008 shares, and cut its stake in Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burt Wealth accumulated 0.24% or 12,300 shares. Sarasin Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 4.17 million shares. 20.84M are owned by Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Co. Advsrs Ltd Lc has invested 0.17% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 3.97M shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Rh Dinel Investment Counsel Inc holds 16,160 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Weybosset Rech And Ltd reported 12,597 shares. Perritt Capital reported 0.27% stake. Deroy And Devereaux Private Investment Counsel stated it has 16,326 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Hightower Tru Ser Lta holds 0.81% or 148,342 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel stated it has 1.13% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Adirondack Rech Mngmt invested in 0.24% or 8,985 shares. Amica Retiree Med has invested 0.96% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Tdam Usa holds 2.07% or 686,814 shares in its portfolio. Motco holds 0.44% or 102,915 shares.

