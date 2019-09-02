Lincluden Management LTD Has Increased Its Holding in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by $732,000 as Stock Value Rose; As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Shares Rose, Holder Hillsdale Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding

Lincluden Management Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 12.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd bought 15,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 134,111 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48 million, up from 118,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.57. About 15.25 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 19/04/2018 – US regulators to hit Wells Fargo with $1bn fine; 20/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMajority: Hensarling Responds to Bureau Action on Wells Fargo; 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo and LISC Join Forces to Fuel Economic Opportunity; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws Wells Fargo Bank Northwest N.A. Ratings; 20/04/2018 – DJ Wells Fargo & Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WFC); 06/04/2018 – Fresh Accusations Hit Wells Fargo Wealth Management — Barrons.com; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – PRELIM. RESULTS SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO DISCUSSIONS WITH CFPB AND OCC TO RESOLVE MATTERS REGARDING COMPLIANCE RISK MANAGEMENT PROGRAM; 30/04/2018 – The deal between the two telecommunications companies is a horizontal merger, says Jennifer Fritzsche of Wells Fargo Securities, which decreases competition in the market; 11/04/2018 – Proposal would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs and other ‘GSIBs’

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 98.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 4,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 60 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8,000, down from 4,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $120.2. About 830,349 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08; 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 21/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B; 08/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA); 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) by 13,450 shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $92.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) by 9,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,141 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Inv Advsr Incorporated accumulated 106,628 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP holds 29 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Beese Fulmer Inv Mgmt holds 1.01% or 105,903 shares. Asset Management holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 33,570 shares. Sequent Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 39,131 shares. The Texas-based Chilton Cap Management Lc has invested 0.19% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Glynn Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.17% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 19,165 shares. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 10,832 shares. The Virginia-based Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Torray Lc holds 1.33% or 261,141 shares. 1.45 million are held by Zacks Management. Kornitzer Ks accumulated 167,893 shares or 0.15% of the stock. National Bank & Trust has 849,795 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Ltd Co holds 30,210 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt reported 6.04% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 73,678 were accumulated by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.08% stake. The Ohio-based Foster And Motley has invested 0.37% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Pictet Asset has invested 0.04% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 6,175 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Burney Communications, a Virginia-based fund reported 79,903 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.14% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Granite Inv Prtn Lc reported 0.02% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Hanson Mcclain Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability holds 69,300 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Lp Nc invested in 0.15% or 100,880 shares. Aviva Public Limited Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 103,236 shares. Aperio Group Llc accumulated 264,116 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Co reported 31 shares. 2.47 million were accumulated by Bancshares Of New York Mellon.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr Unit 99/99/9 by 292,590 shares to 338,720 shares, valued at $16.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Avx Corp New (NYSE:AVX).

