Lincluden Management LTD Has Increased Citigroup (C) Holding by $791,740 as Stock Rose; Eagleclaw Capital Managment Has Lifted Its Cme Group (CME) Position by $594,500

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 31.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc bought 3,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 15,100 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, up from 11,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $213.58. About 928,513 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Net $598.8M; 25/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC – AMENDMENT; 20/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME GROUP INC AMENDMENT; 28/03/2018 – CME in advanced talks to buy NEX for 4 bln pounds -Bbg; 29/03/2018 – CME Group Inc. Offer for NEX Group plc; 26/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 23; 03/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-More CME hog losses as China pork tariff hike remains; 30/05/2018 – Italy jitters spur record Treasury futures volume for CME Group; 08/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG BACK MONTHS 0#LH: CLIMB OVER 2 PCT ON FIRMER CASH PRICES, FUND BUYING AFTER SURPASSING MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 18/05/2018 – NEX GROUP SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF CME GROUP TAKEOVER

Lincluden Management Ltd increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 34.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd bought 12,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 49,619 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09 million, up from 36,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $63.48. About 16.38 million shares traded or 20.58% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP CFO SAYS ADDING DIGITAL SERVICES LAYS GROUNDWORK FOR NATIONAL CONSUMER BANKING; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP HOLDINGS LLC CQH.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 31/03/2018 – Corporate Life: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 15/03/2018 – Citi launches a Facebook Messenger ‘chatbot’; 26/03/2018 – CalSTRS Meetings: CalSTRS Applauds Citigroup’s Leadership on U.S. Commercial Firearms Policy; 10/04/2018 – Last month, Citigroup said it would bar companies with which it does business from selling guns to people under 21 years old and ban clients from selling high-capacity magazines and accessories; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-B2; 12/04/2018 – Citi Appoints lsao Kojima as Head of Treasury and Trade Solutions for Japan; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Net Credit Losses $1.87B; 07/05/2018 – Noble Corporation plc To Participate At The 2018 Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miracle Mile Limited Company has 0.87% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 77,844 were reported by Connable Office. 9,160 were reported by Hillsdale Inv Management. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Lc has 27,226 shares. 42,000 are owned by Credit Capital Invs Limited Liability. Chilton Management Limited Liability Corp owns 0.44% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 79,427 shares. Moreover, Cypress Capital Limited Liability Co (Wy) has 0% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gfs Advsrs Ltd Co invested in 12,470 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Charles Schwab Invest has 11.22M shares. Zuckerman Ltd Com holds 0.23% or 15,385 shares in its portfolio. Bkd Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 8,394 shares in its portfolio. Blume Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 1.57% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sage Financial Group Inc has 450 shares. Dana reported 24,881 shares.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Debate: Secured Vs. Unsecured Credit Card – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Bank stocks sink as yield curve inverts, with Bank of America, Citigroup and Regions leading the losers – MarketWatch” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup’s Michael Corbat Deserves More Time – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 5,575 shares to 12,660 shares, valued at $2.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 979,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.86M shares, and cut its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc has 0.05% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). First Mercantile Tru Co has 0.17% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Bp Plc stated it has 97,206 shares. Doliver Lp stated it has 3,702 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Mason Street Ltd has 0.17% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Private Na holds 1,445 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 1.47 million shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.21% or 29,835 shares. Adirondack Tru invested 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Putnam Invests Lc owns 3,201 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 700,666 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Webster Natl Bank N A has invested 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Bnp Paribas Asset Holding reported 40,840 shares. Stephens Invest Lc stated it has 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 586,008 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings.