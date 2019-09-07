Lincluden Management LTD Has Cut Its Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Position by $934,245; Market Value Rose; Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Holding in 3M Company (MMM) Has Trimmed as Stock Price Declined

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 13.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 7,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 50,697 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.98M, down from 58,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.95 AND INCREASED 36%; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 17/05/2018 – Zerto Announces Microsoft as Global Sponsor of ZertoCON 2018; 27/03/2018 – Companies clamp down on crypto ads as regulators play catch-up; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS FINANCIAL PAYMENTS INDUSTRY IS A HUGE DEAL AROUND THE WORLD, WITH MANY WORKING TO REINVENT IT; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO BECOME LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN FLIPKART GROUP; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 15/05/2018 – Cohesity Delivers Web-Scale Simplicity for Secondary Data With Microsoft Azure; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 12.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 5,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 36,050 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49 million, down from 41,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $163.94. About 1.74M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 10/05/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.55% by End-3Q vs 2.49% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.20-$10.70; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Operating Chief to CEO as Thulin Moves to New Role; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive; 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.55% by End-3Q vs 1.58% Prior (Survey); 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 24/04/2018 – 3M Trims High-End of Guidance Range — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – Mexico 3M TIIE Rate Seen at 7.86% by End-3Q (Survey); 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 54,125 shares to 298,786 shares, valued at $5.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 12,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,619 shares, and has risen its stake in Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE:INN).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “India’s Jio forms Azure partnership – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft: Best DJ Stock – Buy Now For Near-Term Capital Gain – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Choate Investment Advisors accumulated 122,571 shares. Nomura invested in 0.2% or 397,198 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 1.69 million shares. Sand Hill Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 0.94% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 78,481 shares. Conning invested in 171,857 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited Com has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Beech Hill Incorporated stated it has 1.97% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Concorde Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.45% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd holds 2.38% or 752,203 shares in its portfolio. Court Place Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 81,799 shares. 51,356 are owned by Jasper Ridge Prns L P. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac reported 153,986 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Limited Co reported 63,382 shares or 2.08% of all its holdings. Lincluden Mgmt Ltd holds 0.57% or 50,697 shares. 504,921 were accumulated by Spears Abacus Advsr Limited Liability Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meristem Family Wealth invested in 1.48% or 21,086 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd Liability Company holds 17,222 shares. 4,477 are held by First Personal Fincl. Moreover, Bartlett & Com Limited Liability Com has 0.14% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 17,549 shares. Stearns Svcs Grp Incorporated invested in 11,459 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 10,505 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Lc Pa has 0.2% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 11,487 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt owns 91,252 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Weiss Asset Ltd Partnership owns 1,019 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Com reported 0.4% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Stock Yards National Bank Tru has 22,907 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0.25% or 264,354 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware reported 7,505 shares. United Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Com owns 118,320 shares. Tuttle Tactical reported 0.09% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.43B for 16.01 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.