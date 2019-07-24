Lincluden Management LTD Has Cut Bank Montreal Que (BMO) Holding by $838,050 as Shares Rose; As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Stone Ridge Asset Management Has Increased Its Position

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 18.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 19,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 120,985 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.77M, up from 101,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $43.23. About 13.81 million shares traded or 4.53% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Grants Combination Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Potential Indication; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 11/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 22/05/2018 – CBRAIN A/S: UNIVERSITY OF BRISTOL IN PACT W/ CBRAIN; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – EXPANDS ILLUMINA’S ONCOLOGY OFFERINGS FOR NEXTSEQ 550DX; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Noncurrent Pension Liabilities $434 Million at March 31; 13/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Conservation Commission Tue, 3/13/2018, 6:30 PM; 03/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Tue, 4/3/2018, 7:30 PM; 17/05/2018 – European Commission approves lpsen’s Cabometyx® (cabozantinib) for the first-line treatment of adults with intermediate- or poor-risk advanced renal cell carcinoma

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (BMO) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 11,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 566,169 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.36 million, down from 577,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Bank Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $75.89. About 341,903 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 2.37% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 04/05/2018 – STELCO HOLDINGS INC STLC.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$35 FROM C$30; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Is Maintained at Market Perform by BMO Capital; 11/04/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC LOPE.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $101; 19/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS INC VRSK.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $102; 13/03/2018 – AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS INC AMPH.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 30/05/2018 – BMO CHIEF RISK OFFICER SAYS DIGITAL BRINGS INDUSTRY CHALLENGES; 04/05/2018 – PAINTED PONY ENERGY LTD PONY.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$2.75 FROM C$2.50; 23/04/2018 – BMO US Dividend ETF Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 30/05/2018 – Bank of Montreal Enjoys Record U.S. Results; 28/05/2018 – BMO CONFIDENT EXPOSURES RELATED TO CUSTOMER DATA CLOSED OFF

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70 billion and $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) by 35,200 shares to 21,037 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2,642 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,972 shares, and cut its stake in Core Mark Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ:CORE).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $236,440 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 44,530 are owned by Wetherby Asset Mngmt. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Stifel Fin invested in 1.25M shares or 0.17% of the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants owns 45,563 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement reported 308,979 shares. Schnieders Cap Mgmt Ltd invested in 6,700 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Newman Dignan Sheerar has 0.49% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Gfs Ltd invested 0.09% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 2.68 million shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Wms Partners Limited Liability owns 5,053 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.16% or 11.16 million shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Financial Prns Incorporated accumulated 42,594 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Hengehold Mgmt Llc stated it has 18,410 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Cetera Advsr Ltd Llc has 68,672 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 15,250 shares to 134,111 shares, valued at $6.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 12,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,619 shares, and has risen its stake in Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING).

Analysts await Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.85 earnings per share, up 1.65% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.82 per share. BMO’s profit will be $1.18B for 10.26 P/E if the $1.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of Montreal for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.56% EPS growth.