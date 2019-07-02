Lincluden Management LTD Has Boosted Its Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Position by $974,250 as Stock Price Declined; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Rose, Holder Filament Has Cut Stake

Filament Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Filament Llc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 681 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Filament Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $952.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $12.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1934.31. About 2.48 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/04/2018 – Amazon Shelves Pharma Plan, Facebook CEO’s EU Meeting: TMT Wrap; 03/04/2018 – Trump jabs Amazon for a fourth time in a week, saying post office loses billions serving retailer; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Indian Cellular Association tells commerce minister that Flipkart, Amazon violating FDI rules – Economic Times; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ belief in the power of training and educating employees is reflected in one of the company’s biggest employee initiatives – career choice. via @CNBCMakeIt; 02/04/2018 – AMZN, WMT: PillPack is on the market — Walmart $WMT has been talking about a buy for months, and $AMZN also took a look, reports @chrissyfarr tip @Techmeme; 17/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Russia tells Amazon, Google their IP addresses blocked because of Telegram; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon to bring its voice assistant Alexa to many business settings – Axios; 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin says Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers ‘doesn’t make sense’; 17/04/2018 – Walmart is close to unveiling an entirely redesigned website as it battles; 30/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘A League of Their Own’ TV Series in the Works at Amazon

Lincluden Management Ltd increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) by 22.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd bought 54,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 298,786 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.43 million, up from 244,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.21. About 2.73 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 29/03/2018 – VODAFONE – QATAR FOUNDATION COMPLETS ACQUISITION OF VODAFONE EUROPE’S STAKE IN JV COMPANY – VODAFONE, QATAR FOUNDATION – THAT CONTROLS VODAFONE QATAR; 28/03/2018 – UK regulator to cap prices BT can charge rivals to use fast broadband; 22/03/2018 – Vodafone: Kumar Mangalam Birla To Be Non-Executive Chmn of Merged Vodafone India Co; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone CEO Vittorio Colao to Be Succeeded by CFO Nick Read; 27/03/2018 – VODAFONE ZAMBIA TO START VOICE-OVER DATA SERVICES WITHIN 3 MOS; 20/04/2018 – Vodafone Pulls Brand From Three African Nations After Pact Ended; 15/05/2018 – Permanent Digital Revolution Faces Vodafone’s New Boss–Heard on the Street; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone CEO’s Departure Overshadows Earnings, Revenue Beat — Earnings Review; 12/04/2018 – NZ REGULATOR LAYS CHARGES AGAINST VODAFONE FOR FIBREX ADS; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group: Deal Worth Around EUR18.4 Bln

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 91.59 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) by 11,325 shares to 566,169 shares, valued at $42.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) by 13,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23 million shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB).

