Lincluden Management LTD Decreased Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Holding by $1.12 Million; Stock Price Rose; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Baldwin Brothers Has Trimmed Holding by $791,274

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 8,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 42,252 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.66M, down from 50,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $137.39. About 17.98M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host says Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 02/05/2018 – The talks come as Microsoft rolls out plans to build two data centers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai next year; 21/03/2018 – Quorum Announces the Successful Installation of the First Ford Dealership in the US to use the XSELLERATOR™ DMS; 02/04/2018 – Kenna Security Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Revenue $9.01B; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft lnstalled Base in Construction Companies; 29/03/2018 – BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 16/04/2018 – DebtX To Sell $100 Million Portfolio In Ukraine; 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market; 14/03/2018 – Koru Helps Hiring Managers Measure Skills Proven to Drive Performance Through New Integration with Microsoft

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc sold 418 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 16,605 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.44 million, down from 17,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $14.71 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.55. About 2.03M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/04/2018 – Amazon’s Rivals Fear They Will Lose Out on Pentagon’s Cloud-Computing Contract; 05/04/2018 – Trump Renews Amazon Attack, Vows `Very Serious Look’ at Business; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 01/05/2018 – Amazon: Has Invested More Than $400M in Massachusetts Since 2011; 19/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon finally delivers an actual number of Prime subscribers. (It’s 100 million.); 05/04/2018 – Amazon’s Cloud Show: Good Vibes — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – AMZN ‘EVALUATING OPTIONS TO MAKE THIS CASE EVEN LESS LIKELY’; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Greater Toronto Would See Only Modest Rent Boost From Amazon HQ2; 21/03/2018 – Lucid Software Expands Executive Team to Support Rapid Growth; 03/04/2018 – Amazon may offer to buy India’s Flipkart – Mint

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93 million and $678.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 3,754 shares to 48,366 shares, valued at $12.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 7,653 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 99.05 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 23,860 shares to 322,646 shares, valued at $5.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,235 shares, and has risen its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE).