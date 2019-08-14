Lincluden Management LTD Decreased Its Enbridge (ENB) Position by $10.09 Million; Sachem Head Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Stake in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) by $78.40 Million

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 2.80M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 5.80M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.84 million, up from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.78. About 2.12 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers; 26/03/2018 – lnterdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 16/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – WILL EXPAND ITS EUROPEAN DATA CENTER PRESENCE WITH A NEW LOCATION IN FELTHAM, UK; 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 16/04/2018 – Zayo to Establish Data Center Presence in UK

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (ENB) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 280,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.88 million, down from 2.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Enbridge Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $32.76. About 2.21M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – IF COMPLETED, ANTICIPATED TO HAVE NEUTRAL IMPACT ON CO’S THREE-YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE, WITH POTENTIAL FOR POSITIVE IMPACTS BEYOND 2020; 16/04/2018 – Enbridge Inc. to Host a Joint Webcast with Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc., Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. & Spectra Energy Partners, LP to Discuss 2018 First Quarter Results on May 10; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Cuts Spectra Deal Debt With $2.5 Billion in Asset Sales; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Reaches Deals to Sell Interests in Renewable Power Projects to CPPIB — Deal Digest; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE COMMENTS ON TRANS MOUNTAIN IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 09/04/2018 – SIZE SET: Enbridge C$750m 60NC10 Fxd-to-Floating Rate Sub Notes; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP DOES NOT EXPECT ANY MATERIAL IMPACT TO ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FROM FERC POLICY ACTIONS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE FUND TO SELL 49% STAKE IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS US$1.120B SALE OF U.S. MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 12,770 shares to 49,619 shares, valued at $3.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) by 1.32M shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI).

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 885,400 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $176.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Masters Ltd Co stated it has 0.76% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Avenir owns 1.21 million shares. Piedmont Advisors holds 16,564 shares. Charles Schwab Invest stated it has 1.48M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Nomura Incorporated owns 91,516 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hap Trading Limited Liability holds 342,115 shares. Capital Impact Advsrs Ltd reported 42,237 shares stake. Btg Pactual Glob Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 20,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.94M shares. Prelude Cap Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 3,370 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 10,000 shares. M&T Comml Bank invested in 0% or 13,070 shares. Bessemer Grp invested 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru has 0.02% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 58,834 shares.

