Lincluden Management LTD Cut Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Position by $505,175 as Valuation Declined; Lesa Sroufe & Co Stake In Diana Shipping F (DSX) Was Raised

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) by 24.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 45,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.55% . The institutional investor held 143,359 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64M, down from 189,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Summit Hotel Properties Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.95. About 1.01 million shares traded or 44.64% up from the average. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) has declined 19.55% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical INN News: 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q EPS 1c; 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES INC – ON MARCH 31 CFO, GREGORY DOWELL RETIRED FROM CO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Hotel Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INN); 30/04/2018 – Summit Hotel Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q FFO 31c/Shr; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q Rev $140.2M; 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aerojet Rocketdyne, Summit Hotel Properties, Apollo Endosurgery, The KEYW Holding, FARO; 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES – ON MARCH 31, BOARD NAMED JONATHAN CF; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Summit Hotel

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc F (DSX) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought 188,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.80% . The institutional investor held 773,625 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.56 million, up from 584,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.29M market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.46. About 195,513 shares traded. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 24.60% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 04/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 17, 2018; 09/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING CONTRACT FOR M/V CALIPSO W/ GLENCORE AGRICULTURE; 04/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V LOS ANGELE; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$18,000 PER DAY FOR MINIMUM 20 MONTHS TO MAXIMUM 22 MONTHS; 18/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Direct Continuation of Time Charter Contract for m/v Santa Barbara With Cargill and a New Time Charter Contract for m/v Myrto With Cargill; 10/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 13, 2018; 30/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING, CARGILL IN TIME CHARTER FOR M/V SALT LAKE CITY; 18/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING- GROSS CHARTER RATE FOR M/V MYRTO OF $14,000/DAY,MINUS 4.75% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES,FOR MINIMUM OF 13 TO MAXIMUM OF 15 MONTHS; 07/05/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Houston With SwissMarine; 07/05/2018 – DSX IN TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V HOUSTON WITH SWISSMARINE

More notable recent Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Capesize vessels speed up – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “When Shipping Stocks Sold As One Thing Become Something Else – Benzinga” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Diana Shipping (DSX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Pricing of US$100 Million Senior Unsecured Bond Offering – GlobeNewswire” published on September 18, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Preliminary Results of Self Tender Offer for Shares of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold INN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 106.30 million shares or 1.48% more from 104.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Shine Inv Advisory Incorporated has 0% invested in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Denali Advisors Lc holds 54,500 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 70,152 shares. 693,918 were accumulated by State Bank Of America De. Blair William & Il holds 0% of its portfolio in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) for 38,062 shares. First Mercantile Tru invested 0.01% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability reported 346,987 shares. Meeder Asset Management reported 618 shares. Ameriprise Fin Incorporated owns 794,150 shares. Grace And White Inc Ny reported 716,299 shares stake. Mariner Limited Liability reported 18,486 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability invested 0% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Moreover, Vanguard Group Inc has 0.01% invested in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) for 24,381 shares.

Analysts await Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.30 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.35 per share. INN’s profit will be $31.53 million for 9.96 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.92% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:INN) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Summit Hotel Properties Announces Sale Of Six Hotels For $135 Million – PRNewswire” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hersha Hospitality Trust Refinances $300M Term Loan – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.