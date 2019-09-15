Lincluden Management LTD Cut Position in Dollar General Corp. (DG) by $450,900; Private Capital Management Upped Its Stake in Motorcar Parts Of America (MPAA) by $633,045 as Market Valuation Declined

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp. (DG) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 3,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 35,068 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.74M, down from 38,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Dollar General Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $157.78. About 1.55 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Net $712.2M; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General: Total Additions to Property and Equipment During FY17 Were $646M; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General: Benefits to Be Available to Eligible Full- and Part-Time Employee; 17/05/2018 – Paladino, Cavan, Quinlivan & Pierce investigate Hertz in connection with its acquisition of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Adj EPS $1.48; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BENEFITS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO ALL ELIGIBLE FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME EMPLOYEES; 27/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: One dead following shooting at northeast side Dollar General; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General To Give Up To 8 Weeks Parental Leave And Adoption Assistance Benefit — MarketWatch

Private Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Motorcar Parts Of America Inc (MPAA) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc bought 30,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The institutional investor held 1.64M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.13M, up from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Motorcar Parts Of America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.50M market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $17.33. About 63,385 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 16.84% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts; 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.31, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold MPAA shares while 26 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 20.32 million shares or 3.07% less from 20.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 7,594 shares. American Group holds 14,029 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 249,671 were accumulated by Hotchkis Wiley Cap Lc. 45 were accumulated by Parkside Retail Bank Trust. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 23,800 shares. Heartland Advsr holds 350,200 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Tudor Corp Et Al stated it has 0.02% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). New York-based D E Shaw And Incorporated has invested 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). 225,028 are held by State Bank Of Ny Mellon. Teton Advsr invested in 0.05% or 24,000 shares. Alberta Inv Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Sei Investments owns 19,590 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 9,778 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maverick Cap holds 0% or 529 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap invested in 75,903 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 1.14M shares. Adage Ptnrs Group Limited Liability Co has 0.08% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 224,077 shares. Fincl Architects Incorporated owns 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advsrs holds 21,681 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Steinberg Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 1.15% or 9,070 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.22% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.03% or 15,165 shares. Hilton Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Intrepid Cap Management reported 13,733 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Park National Corporation Oh reported 0.38% stake. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 107,221 shares. D E Shaw And Communication reported 172,357 shares. Etrade Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $352.18 million for 28.79 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enerplus Corp. (NYSE:ERF) by 260,295 shares to 1.96M shares, valued at $14.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,235 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO).

