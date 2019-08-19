Lincluden Management LTD Cut Manulife Finl (MFC) Holding by $15.68 Million as Share Price Declined; Dxp Enterprises New (DXPE) Holder Clarivest Asset Management Increased Position by $439,242

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Dxp Enterprises Inc New (DXPE) by 211.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 11,559 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.32% . The institutional investor held 17,013 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 5,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dxp Enterprises Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $578.93 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $32.88. About 5,681 shares traded. DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) has declined 15.76% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.76% the S&P500. Some Historical DXPE News: 20/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises Access Event Set By Stephens Inc for Mar. 27-28; 15/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises: DXP is seeking a VP of Biz Dev to join Supply Chain Services team within the East Coast or West Coast region!; 08/05/2018 – DXP ENTERPRISES 1Q EPS 24C, EST. 21C; 20/03/2018 – DXP ENTERPRISES 4Q EPS 36C, EST. 7.0C; 15/05/2018 – Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Buys 1.2% of DXP Enterprises; 20/03/2018 – DXP ENTERPRISES 4Q REV. $265.6M, EST. $248.0M (2 EST.); 20/04/2018 – DJ DXP Enterprises Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DXPE)

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 34.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 979,797 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 1.86M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.43M, down from 2.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.63. About 99,169 shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 09/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Manulife Financial’s Subordinated Green Bond Issuance ‘BBB+’; 14/03/2018 – MANULIFE’S DABIET: DEPLOYING MORE CASH AFTER FEBRUARY DECLINES; 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE CFO CONFIDENT ON ABILITY TO FREE C$2B BY TARGET; 27/04/2018 – MANULIFE HOLDINGS BHD MNLF.KL – ANNOUNCES FIRST AND FINAL SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 8.0 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY END 31 DEC 2017; 23/03/2018 – Manulife’s Frances Donald on a Trade War’s Impact on Business Confidence (Video); 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Management (Us) Buys Into SB Financial Group; 29/05/2018 – Manulife US REIT: Preferential Offering of 227 Million New Units Will Open at 9 A.M; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT: PURCHASE OF PROPERTIES IN U.S. FOR US$387.0M; 11/04/2018 – MANULIFE REPORTS EMBEDDED VALUE OF $49.2B AT END OF 2017; 02/05/2018 – Manulife 1Q EPS C$0.67

More notable recent Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) news were published by: Profitconfidential.com which released: “Zscaler Inc: Cloud Security Firm Crushing Market, Up 125% in 2019 – Profit Confidential” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Manulife Q2 new business value rises 14% – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed MFC Bancorp’s (NYSE:MFCB) Shareholders Feel About Its 107% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING) by 122,645 shares to 430,718 shares, valued at $5.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Nova Scotia Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 16,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 12 investors sold DXPE shares while 35 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 13.82 million shares or 1.57% less from 14.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). 45,571 are owned by Parametric Port Ltd Limited Liability Company. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). 17,013 were accumulated by Clarivest Asset. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp accumulated 1.02 million shares. Federated Investors Pa owns 28,672 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability accumulated 6,811 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has invested 0% in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 5,487 shares. Pacific Ridge Cap Prtnrs Ltd Llc reported 27,930 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). Mason Street Advisors Limited Com reported 0% stake. New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). Parkside Bancorporation accumulated 10 shares.

More notable recent DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cimpress’ (CMPR) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Increase Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “iRobot (IRBT) Q2 Earnings Beat, View Down on Tariff Woes – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “DXPE or FLS: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Enersys Suffers From High Costs & ERP implementation Issues – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.