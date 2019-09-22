Lincluden Management LTD Cut Its Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) Position by $412,800 as Shares Rose; United Services Automobile Association Maintains Position in Nordstrom (JWN)

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 10,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% . The institutional investor held 178,005 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.12 million, down from 188,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $41.63. About 2.92M shares traded or 28.83% up from the average. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 29/03/2018 – Trelegy Ellipta ( fluticasone furoate + vilanterol + umeclidinium bromide ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONTINUE TO EXPECT 80P FOR FY ’18; 23/03/2018 – SHINGRIX APPROVED IN EUROPE AND JAPAN; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline has lagged rivals like Novartis and Merck in producing multibillion-dollar blockbusters; 27/03/2018 – Sterling falls 0.5 pct vs Swiss franc on Novartis-GSK deal; 22/03/2018 – GSK in pole position to clinch Pfizer assets; 21/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – VIIV HEALTHCARE RECEIVES EU MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR JULUCA FIRST 2-DRUG REGIMEN, ONCE-DAILY, SINGLE-PILL FOR TREATMENT OF HIV; 05/03/2018 – GSK: ViiV Interim Results Show Dolutegravir Effective, Well-Tolerated in HIV/TB Patients; 29/05/2018 – TBPH: GSK,INVA REPORTED SUBMITTING TRELEGY ELLIPTA NDA TO JAPAN; 27/03/2018 – NESTLE, OTHERS ARE SAID LIKELY SUITORS FOR GSK’S HORLICKS: RTRS

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association bought 35,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 411,596 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.11 million, up from 376,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.98 billion market cap company. It closed at $32.15 lastly. It is down 36.92% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom Acquires Retail Technology Companies BevyUp, MessageYes; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC QTRLY NET SALES $3,469 MLN VS $3,279 MLN; 18/05/2018 – Nordstrom beat estimates by 8 cents with quarterly earnings of 51 cents per share; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Maintains FY2018 Comparable Sales Growth View 0.5%-1.5%; 08/05/2018 – Nordstrom Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE (EXCLUDING IMPACT OF ANY FUTURE SHARE REPURCHASES) $3.35 TO $3.55; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom Rejects Takeover Proposal From Chain’s Founding Family; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Nordstrom family’s buyout offer rejected as `inadequate’; 24/05/2018 – WWD [Reg]: EXCLUSIVE: Nordstrom Continues Support for Tonys Red Carpet; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom’s quarterly sales beat estimates

Analysts await GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.82 EPS, down 1.20% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.83 per share. GSK’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 12.69 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by GlaxoSmithKline plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.13% EPS growth.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr by 67,100 shares to 163,810 shares, valued at $7.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) by 544,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.89 million shares, and has risen its stake in Welltower Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 56 investors sold JWN shares while 113 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 92.35 million shares or 0.94% more from 91.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Co stated it has 9,849 shares. Winslow Asset Mngmt reported 106,187 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Numerixs Tech holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 2,957 shares. Cibc Asset Management owns 0% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 16,859 shares. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability Company owns 22,921 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorp owns 200 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank holds 292,051 shares. Qs Invsts Lc accumulated 20,781 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc, California-based fund reported 23 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 71,233 shares. Assetmark invested in 0% or 17 shares. Amer Century Companies invested in 0% or 8,000 shares. 9,444 were reported by Cambridge Investment Advisors. D E Shaw & Company invested in 6,515 shares or 0% of the stock. Alethea Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 7,640 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.