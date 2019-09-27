Lincluden Management LTD Cut By $412,800 Its Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) Holding; Baillie Gifford & Company Has Decreased Anthem (ANTM) Holding By $4.38 Million

Baillie Gifford & Company decreased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 0.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Baillie Gifford & Company sold 15,516 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock rose 13.00%. The Baillie Gifford & Company holds 4.41M shares with $1.24 billion value, down from 4.43M last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $60.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $237.69. About 1.02 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s Negative Outlook Reflects Elevated Fincl Leverage Ratios; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: ANTHEM FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: BREAKING: The National Football League approved a new policy Wednesday that will require “team and league; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) stake by 5.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 10,320 shares as Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK)’s stock rose 2.15%. The Lincluden Management Ltd holds 178,005 shares with $7.12M value, down from 188,325 last quarter. Glaxosmithkline Plc now has $105.48B valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $42.34. About 2.36 million shares traded or 1.70% up from the average. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 25/04/2018 – Shire willing to back $64 bln Takeda bid, market signals doubts; 24/05/2018 – Animal Health: Danone, Nestle, KKR and more suit up for GSK consumer bidding war: report; 11/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE LTD GLSM.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 11.80 BLN RUPEES VS 12.10 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – GLAXO GSK LANDMARK IMPACT STUDY TO BE PUBLISHED IN NEJM; 11/05/2018 – GSK CONSUMER 4Q NET INCOME 2.12B RUPEES, EST. 1.97B; 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – STRATEGIC REVIEW WILL INCLUDE AN ASSESSMENT OF GSK’S 72.5% SHAREHOLDING IN COMPANY; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – SHINGRIX APPROVED IN EUROPE AND JAPAN FOR PREVENTION OF SHINGLES IN ADULTS AGED 50 AND OVER; 20/05/2018 – GLAXO’S NUCALA SHOWS IMPROVED ASTHMA CONTROL IN COLUMBA STUDY; 27/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS SALE OF JV IN A NON-CORE SEGMENT IN BEST LONG-TERM INTERESTS OF NOVARTISSHAREHOLDERS; 05/03/2018 GLAXO GSK NUCALA OSMO STUDY PRESENTED AT AAAAI-WAO CONGRESS

Lincluden Management Ltd increased Bank Nova Scotia Halifax (NYSE:BNS) stake by 74,055 shares to 1.43M valued at $76.58M in 2019Q2. It also upped Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) stake by 544,920 shares and now owns 5.89 million shares. Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) was raised too.

Analysts await GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.82 EPS, down 1.20% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.83 per share. GSK’s profit will be $2.04B for 12.91 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by GlaxoSmithKline plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.13% EPS growth.

More notable recent GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is GlaxoSmithKline a Buy? – Motley Fool” on September 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GlaxoSmithKline: The Dividend Looks Sustainable, But The Restructuring Brings Opportunities And Risks To The Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “GSK creates $120M ‘next-generation’ biopharma manufacturing plant in Upper Merion – Philadelphia Business Journal” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Donâ€™t Ignore the Johnson and Johnson Pharmaceutical Pipeline – Investorplace.com” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sell-siders weight in on ESMO data presentations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Baillie Gifford & Company increased Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 266,941 shares to 6.14 million valued at $1.62 billion in 2019Q2. It also upped Teradyne (NYSE:TER) stake by 36,924 shares and now owns 8.61 million shares. Glaukos Corp was raised too.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Want To Invest In Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)? Here’s How It Performed Lately – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Smart To Buy Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “Forget Anthem; Teladoc Health Is a Better Growth Stock – Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “WellCare to divest health plans before Centene merger – St. Louis Business Journal” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Anthem Cost Troubles Leave It Lagging Its Peers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23 billion for 12.38 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.