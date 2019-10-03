Lincluden Management LTD Continues to Hold Stake in Bank Montreal Que (BMO); As Brunswick (BC) Share Price Declined, Clearline Capital LP Upped Its Stake by $4.25 Million

Lincluden Management Ltd increased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (BMO) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd bought 7,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 573,524 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $567.33M, up from 566,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Bank Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $71.6. About 315,092 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 26/03/2018 – CAPSTONE MINING CORP CS.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$2.75 FROM C$2.50; 14/03/2018 – Have Yields Peaked for 2018? BMO Thinks So With 10-Year at 2.8%; 16/04/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Bank of Montreal $575m+ No-Grow Prime Auto ABS; 21/03/2018 – BMO Harris Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%, Effective March 22; 11/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 09/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : BMO RAISES TO $201 FROM $199; 17/05/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 30/05/2018 – BMO CFO SAYS 2Q MORTGAGE PERFORMANCE IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; 21/03/2018 – BMO Wealth Management Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 16/05/2018 – CF Industries at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow

Clearline Capital Lp increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 257.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp bought 94,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The hedge fund held 131,123 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.02 million, up from 36,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $50.19. About 240,763 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in Brunswick; 07/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Receives Eleventh Consecutive NMMA CSI Award; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – EXPECT MARINE BUSINESSES’ TOP-LINE PERFORMANCE TO BENEFIT FROM CONTINUATION OF SOLID GLOBAL MARKET GROWTH; 21/03/2018 – Life Fitness revolutionizes facility management and exerciser engagement with Halo Fitness Cloud; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Net $80.5M; 24/04/2018 – Life Fitness Appoints New CMO and VP, Global Customer Experience & Service; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brunswick Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BC); 01/04/2018 – Sky News Australia: #BREAKING: There are reports a body has been found inside the Bandidos clubhouse in the Melbourne suburb of; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.65

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold BC shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 76.39 million shares or 0.93% more from 75.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Cap Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 956,328 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 48,948 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Limited reported 172,317 shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.05% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Lakewood LP reported 4.08 million shares. Cantillon Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 1.13% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 2.43M shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Blackrock holds 7.67 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Miles Inc invested in 0.17% or 4,538 shares. Mackenzie Fincl holds 0.01% or 46,834 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 182 shares or 0% of the stock. Riverhead Capital Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 11,954 shares. Harris Associates Ltd Partnership accumulated 11,450 shares. Valueworks Ltd Liability holds 3.38% or 111,625 shares.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30M and $204.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perspecta Inc by 306,610 shares to 22,873 shares, valued at $535,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Game Technolog by 26,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 495,787 shares, and cut its stake in Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc Ne.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc. (NYSE:SLF) by 41,605 shares to 735,090 shares, valued at $30.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 45,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,359 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. (NYSE:BAM).