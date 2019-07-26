Lincluden Management LTD Boosted Its Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Position by $974,250; Northstar Investment Advisors Decreased Position in Intel (INTC) by $871,002

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (INTC) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc sold 16,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 293,857 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.78 million, down from 310,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $51.69. About 27.93M shares traded or 15.20% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 22/05/2018 – Intel Finds Another Chip Exploit, Says Fix Is in Place (Correct); 19/04/2018 – Atipa Technologies Wins 2017 Partner of the Year for HPC Technical Solution at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 16/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Intel on May 15 for “Device, system and method of controlling access to location sources”; 15/03/2018 – Asetek Announces Ongoing Collaboration with Intel on Liquid Cooling for Servers and Datacenters; 08/05/2018 – Intel Strives for Diversity and Population Representation (Video); 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 EPS $3.79; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Gross Margin 60.6%; 07/03/2018 – Sen. King: In Intel Hearing, King Presses Witnesses on Security Clearance Process; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI

Lincluden Management Ltd increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) by 22.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd bought 54,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 298,786 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.43M, up from 244,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 11.17% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $18.21. About 7.91M shares traded or 86.46% up from the average. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 08/05/2018 – James Fontanella-Khan: Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal – exclusive with @NicFildes and @ArashMassoudi; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VITTORIO COLAO WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER NICK READ; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TOTAL REVENUE DOWN 2.2% TO EUR 46.6 BLN, PRIMARILY DUE TO DECONSOLIDATION OF VODAFONE NETHERLANDS AND FX MOVEMENTS; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone-Liberty deal would create cable monopoly – Telefonica Deutschland; 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE EGYPT PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT EGP10B BY 2020; 25/05/2018 – News Today: Idea-Vodafone inch close towards merger; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn deal for Liberty cable assets in Europe; 09/05/2018 – Fired-Up Deutsche Telekom CEO Lashes Out at Vodafone-Liberty M&A; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE PROPOSED NEW LEADERSHIP TEAM IN INDIA ANNOUNCED; 27/03/2018 – VODAFONE ZAMBIA TO START VOICE-OVER DATA SERVICES WITHIN 3 MOS

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “European shares inch higher on media rally after ECB disappointment – StreetInsider.com” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vodafone +2.8% as HSBC raises to Buy – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley sees better second half for Europe telecom – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ericsson-Vodafone Partnership Unveils 5G Network in London – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc. by 18,015 shares to 16,195 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW) by 17,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,006 shares, and cut its stake in Wal Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $282,540 activity.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AMD Stock Could Become Attractive on Pullbacks – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Movers: INTC, UNH – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intel: An Iconic Company At Inflection Point – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Qualcomm Stockâ€™s Easy Gains May Be Over – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Intel Stock About to Get Burned by Microsoft? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79M and $538.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,667 shares to 2,826 shares, valued at $5.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 43,132 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,352 shares, and has risen its stake in Int’l Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM).

