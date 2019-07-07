Limoneira Company (LMNR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

This is a contrast between Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) and Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Farm Products and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limoneira Company 22 2.51 N/A 0.44 47.29 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company 42 0.37 N/A 2.91 14.10

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Limoneira Company and Archer-Daniels-Midland Company. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has higher revenue and earnings than Limoneira Company. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Limoneira Company’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Limoneira Company and Archer-Daniels-Midland Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limoneira Company 0.00% 3.1% 1.6% Archer-Daniels-Midland Company 0.00% 8.7% 4.1%

Risk & Volatility

Limoneira Company is 6.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.94. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.96 beta.

Liquidity

Limoneira Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Archer-Daniels-Midland Company are 1.5 and 0.8 respectively. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Limoneira Company.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Limoneira Company and Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Limoneira Company 0 1 0 2.00 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company 0 0 2 3.00

Limoneira Company’s downside potential currently stands at -8.26% and an $18 consensus price target. On the other hand, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s potential upside is 21.60% and its consensus price target is $51. The information presented earlier suggests that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company looks more robust than Limoneira Company as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.3% of Limoneira Company shares and 79.8% of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company shares. 11.5% are Limoneira Company’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Limoneira Company -10.25% -13.46% -10.95% -18.76% -12.95% 5.22% Archer-Daniels-Midland Company -3.39% -5.45% -3.35% -15.08% -7.74% 0.02%

For the past year Limoneira Company was more bullish than Archer-Daniels-Midland Company.

Summary

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company beats Limoneira Company on 9 of the 12 factors.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Lemon Operations, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Lemon Operations segment grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers, as well as packs lemons grown by others. It has approximately 4,600 acres of lemons planted primarily in Ventura and Tulare Counties in California and in Yuma County, Arizona. The Other Agribusiness segment grows avocado; oranges; and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, olives, and wine grapes. This segment has approximately 1,000 acres of avocados planted in Ventura County; 1,400 acres of oranges planted in Tulare County, California; and approximately 900 acres of specialty citrus and other crops. The Rental Operations segment rents residential housing units; and commercial properties, such as office buildings and a multi-use facility consisting of a retail convenience store, gas station, car wash, and quick-serve restaurant, as well as leases approximately 500 acres of its land to third-party agricultural tenants. It is also involved in organic recycling operations. The Real Estate Development segment develops parcels, multi-family housing, and single-family homes. Limoneira Company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, California.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities and products. Its Agricultural Services segment offers agricultural commodities, including oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley. This segment also provides structured trade finance; and processes wheat into wheat flour. The companyÂ’s Corn Processing segment provides sweeteners, starch, syrup, glucose, and dextrose; bio products; alcohol, amino acids, and other food and animal feed ingredients; and ethyl alcohol. This segment also offers corn gluten feed and meal, and distillersÂ’ grains; vegetable oil and protein meal; formula feeds, and animal health and nutrition products; citric acids and glycols; glucose and native starch; and contract and private label pet treats and foods, and specialty ingredients. Its Oilseeds Processing segment processes soybeans and soft seeds into vegetable oils and protein meals. This segment offers ingredients for the food, feed, energy, and industrial products industries; crude vegetable and salad oils; margarine, shortening, and other food products; partially refined oils; oilseed protein meals; peanuts, tree nuts, and peanut-derived ingredients; cottonseed flour for the pharmaceutical industry; cotton cellulose pulp for the chemical, paper, and filter markets; and agricultural commodity raw materials. The companyÂ’s Wild Flavors and Specialty Ingredients segment provides natural flavor ingredients, flavor systems, natural colors, proteins, emulsifiers, soluble fiber, polyols, hydrocolloids, natural health and nutrition products, and other specialty food and feed ingredients; edible beans; soy proteins, oils, and gluten-free ingredients; natural extracts and compounds; and gluten-free and high-protein pastas. The company also engages in the futures commission and insurance activities. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.