Limoneira Company (LMNR) Reaches $18.16 After 4.00% Down Move; Mariner Wealth Advisors Has Lifted By $1.54 Million Its Netflix (NFLX) Position

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 59.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc acquired 4,329 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock declined 14.74%. The Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc holds 11,621 shares with $4.14 million value, up from 7,292 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $126.44B valuation. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $293.75. About 4.45 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2 percent and 1.5 percent gains in Netflix and Amazon; 19/05/2018 – Decider: Netflix Is Still Nabbing More And More Subscribers Each Quarter; 25/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix shoots in Brooklyn with `Pitch Perfect’ star; 16/04/2018 – Investors May Be Watching These Netflix-Heavy Funds: ETF Watch; 06/04/2018 – Jon Markman: Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 14/05/2018 – VODACOM HAS PARTNERSHIP WITH NETFLIX TO SHOW VIDEO CONTENT; 17/04/2018 – Wild, wild Netflix; 08/03/2018 – Obama in Talks to Provide Shows for Netflix; 09/03/2018 – Mercury News: Report: Barack and Michele Obama in discussions to produce shows for Netflix; 21/05/2018 – CNN Money: Obamas will be on and off camera in unique Netflix deal

The stock of Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.25% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18.16. About 63,095 shares traded. Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) has declined 23.21% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNR News: 10/04/2018 – Limoneira Announces Formation of Grupo Argentino; 15/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mountain Province Diamonds, Limoneira, Arsanis, ExlService, Argo Group Internation; 08/03/2018 – Limoneira Co 1Q Rev $31.6M; 10/04/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO – ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF GRUPO ARGENTINO, A COOPERATIVE ARRANGEMENT BETWEEN CO AND ARGENTINIAN CITRUS GROWERS AND PACKERS; 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO LMNR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.32 TO $1.42; 28/03/2018 – Limoneira Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO – ON SCHEDULE WITH HARVEST AT LIMONEIRA AND EXPECT TO BEGIN GENERATING CASH FLOW AT BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO LMNR.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.65 TO $0.75; 08/03/2018 – Limoneira Co Raises 2018 View To EPS 65c-EPS 75c; 08/03/2018 Limoneira Co 1Q EPS 58cThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $303.26 million company. It was reported on Sep, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $17.43 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:LMNR worth $12.13 million less.

Since June 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $9,850 activity. 500 Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) shares with value of $9,850 were bought by Teague Alex M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold Limoneira Company shares while 20 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 8.41 million shares or 3.61% more from 8.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fuller & Thaler Asset holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) for 72,900 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,628 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Lc owns 38,405 shares. Morgan Stanley has 80,881 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teton Advsr Inc owns 139,475 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 10,100 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 3,000 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 18,745 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Interstate Comml Bank holds 0.13% or 25,000 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 0.02% or 230,000 shares. 60,920 are owned by Everett Harris & Ca. Whittier Trust Com accumulated 22,089 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Liability owns 595,665 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 3,094 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR).

Analysts await Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) to report earnings on September, 9 after the close. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 104.00% or $0.52 from last year’s $0.5 per share. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Limoneira Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -77.78% EPS growth.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $303.26 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Lemon Operations, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It has a 122.7 P/E ratio. The Lemon Operations segment grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers, as well as packs lemons grown by others.

Among 2 analysts covering Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Limoneira Co has $3000 highest and $1800 lowest target. $24’s average target is 32.16% above currents $18.16 stock price. Limoneira Co had 5 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, May 14 by Stephens. The stock of Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Stephens.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity. On Thursday, August 8 SMITH BRADFORD L bought $2.00M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 6,499 shares.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased Ishares Tr (SHYG) stake by 89,451 shares to 17,491 valued at $817,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Smith & Nephew Plc (NYSE:SNN) stake by 147,717 shares and now owns 93,507 shares. Ishares Tr (HYG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gm Advisory has 0.43% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 3,653 shares. Coastline Trust holds 8,108 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt accumulated 1,326 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Private Advisor Group Ltd invested in 35,860 shares. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement has 0.26% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 596,002 shares. M&R Mngmt holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 3,030 shares. M&T Natl Bank has invested 0.06% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Columbia Asset invested in 738 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management holds 0.11% or 33,700 shares. Tcw Gru invested in 0.41% or 119,029 shares. Baillie Gifford & owns 7.58 million shares. Covington invested in 0.01% or 487 shares. Nelson Roberts Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 12 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Agf Investments holds 243,122 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio.

Among 12 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Netflix has $480 highest and $183 lowest target. $417.23’s average target is 42.04% above currents $293.75 stock price. Netflix had 22 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Wolfe Research. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Friday, March 8. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 16. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital on Thursday, August 29. Bank of America maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $450 target. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Underperform” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, April 17. Buckingham Research maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral” rating.