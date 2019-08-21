Limoneira Company (LMNR) EPS Estimated At $0.41; EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS ORDINARY (EMHTF) SI Increased By 40.85%

EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS INC ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) had an increase of 40.85% in short interest. EMHTF’s SI was 2.19M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 40.85% from 1.56 million shares previously. With 618,100 avg volume, 4 days are for EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS INC ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:EMHTF)’s short sellers to cover EMHTF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.52. About 94,045 shares traded. Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) to report $0.41 EPS on September, 9.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 18.00% from last quarter's $0.5 EPS. LMNR's profit would be $7.29 million giving it 11.80 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $-0.09 EPS previously, Limoneira Company's analysts see -555.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.35. About 42,012 shares traded. Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) has declined 23.21% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.21% the S&P500.

Since June 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $9,850 activity. 500 shares were bought by Teague Alex M, worth $9,850 on Friday, June 21.

Among 2 analysts covering Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Limoneira Co has $3000 highest and $1800 lowest target. $24’s average target is 24.03% above currents $19.35 stock price. Limoneira Co had 5 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Stephens. Stephens downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $1800 target in Tuesday, May 14 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold Limoneira Company shares while 20 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 8.41 million shares or 3.61% more from 8.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock owns 1.01M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 80,881 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn holds 0% or 29,754 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 0.11% invested in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) for 26,000 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc reported 0% stake. Ameritas Inv Prtn has 1,228 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gru reported 714,790 shares. Pnc Gru Incorporated has 0% invested in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). Whittier owns 22,089 shares. 134 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Company Can. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). Legal & General Grp Inc Pcl holds 0% or 2,452 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.02% in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). Cortina Asset Mngmt Lc owns 265,927 shares. Moody Natl Bank Trust Division reported 194 shares.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $343.90 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Lemon Operations, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It has a 130.74 P/E ratio. The Lemon Operations segment grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers, as well as packs lemons grown by others.

