Limoneira Company (LMNR) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) is a company in the Farm Products industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Limoneira Company has 59.5% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 48.49% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Limoneira Company has 1.6% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 17.87% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Limoneira Company and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limoneira Company 0.00% 1.20% 0.70% Industry Average 85.80% 7.04% 3.45%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Limoneira Company and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Limoneira Company N/A 21 131.06 Industry Average 48.02M 55.97M 50.93

Limoneira Company has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Limoneira Company and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Limoneira Company 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.60 2.83

$24 is the average target price of Limoneira Company, with a potential upside of 28.21%. The potential upside of the competitors is 43.43%. Given Limoneira Company’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Limoneira Company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Limoneira Company and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Limoneira Company 7.2% 1.12% -12.97% -8.76% -23.21% 1.23% Industry Average 4.88% 9.25% 12.37% 33.40% 64.34% 35.32%

For the past year Limoneira Company was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Limoneira Company has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Limoneira Company’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.59 and has 2.13 Quick Ratio. Limoneira Company’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Limoneira Company.

Volatility & Risk

Limoneira Company has a beta of 1.06 and its 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Limoneira Company’s competitors have beta of 0.75 which is 25.07% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Limoneira Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Limoneira Company’s competitors show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Lemon Operations, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Lemon Operations segment grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers, as well as packs lemons grown by others. It has approximately 4,600 acres of lemons planted primarily in Ventura and Tulare Counties in California and in Yuma County, Arizona. The Other Agribusiness segment grows avocado; oranges; and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, olives, and wine grapes. This segment has approximately 1,000 acres of avocados planted in Ventura County; 1,400 acres of oranges planted in Tulare County, California; and approximately 900 acres of specialty citrus and other crops. The Rental Operations segment rents residential housing units; and commercial properties, such as office buildings and a multi-use facility consisting of a retail convenience store, gas station, car wash, and quick-serve restaurant, as well as leases approximately 500 acres of its land to third-party agricultural tenants. It is also involved in organic recycling operations. The Real Estate Development segment develops parcels, multi-family housing, and single-family homes. Limoneira Company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, California.