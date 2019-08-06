Limoneira Company (LMNR) Analysts See $0.41 EPS; NORTHSIGHT CAPITAL (NCAP) Shorts Up By 2.63%

Analysts expect Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) to report $0.41 EPS on September, 9.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 18.00% from last quarter’s $0.5 EPS. LMNR’s profit would be $7.29M giving it 11.09 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $-0.09 EPS previously, Limoneira Company’s analysts see -555.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $18.18. About 34,604 shares traded. Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) has declined 23.21% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNR News: 28/03/2018 – Limoneira Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO – ON SCHEDULE WITH HARVEST AT LIMONEIRA AND EXPECT TO BEGIN GENERATING CASH FLOW AT BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 10/04/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO – ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF GRUPO ARGENTINO, A COOPERATIVE ARRANGEMENT BETWEEN CO AND ARGENTINIAN CITRUS GROWERS AND PACKERS; 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO LMNR.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.65 TO $0.75; 21/04/2018 – DJ Limoneira Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMNR); 10/04/2018 – Limoneira Announces Formation of Grupo Argentino; 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO LMNR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.32 TO $1.42; 15/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mountain Province Diamonds, Limoneira, Arsanis, ExlService, Argo Group Internation; 08/03/2018 – Limoneira Co Raises 2018 View To EPS 65c-EPS 75c; 08/03/2018 – Limoneira Co 1Q Rev $31.6M

NORTHSIGHT CAPITAL INC (OTCMKTS:NCAP) had an increase of 2.63% in short interest. NCAP’s SI was 39,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.63% from 38,000 shares previously. With 537,400 avg volume, 0 days are for NORTHSIGHT CAPITAL INC (OTCMKTS:NCAP)’s short sellers to cover NCAP’s short positions. The stock increased 23.00% or $0.0005 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0025. About 23,000 shares traded. Northsight Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCAP) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Northsight Capital, Inc. provides various online directories for a range of businesses engaged in the sale and distribution of cannabis and hemp related products. The company has market cap of $365,937. The companyÂ’s principal product categories include a monthly listing and a paid advertising in one or more of the companyÂ’s online directories; and leasing to clients one or more Internet domain names for the customerÂ’s exclusive use. It currently has negative earnings. It operates WeedDepot.com, a smart phone and Internet platform directory with geo-mapping for dispensaries, doctors and clinics, head shops, tattoo parlors, and vape lounges; RateMyStrain.com, a site on which individuals or dispensaries can rate or insert new strains commenting on their use and effect; 420Careers.com for individuals looking to hire or seeking a job in the cannabis space; and MJBizWire.com that distributes new events for companies in the cannabis space.

Among 2 analysts covering Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Limoneira Co has $3000 highest and $1800 lowest target. $24’s average target is 32.01% above currents $18.18 stock price. Limoneira Co had 5 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained it with “Buy” rating and $25 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The rating was downgraded by Stephens on Tuesday, May 14 to “Equal-Weight”.

Since June 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $9,850 activity. 500 shares were bought by Teague Alex M, worth $9,850 on Friday, June 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold Limoneira Company shares while 20 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 8.41 million shares or 3.61% more from 8.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 29,754 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancshares invested in 3,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, a New Jersey-based fund reported 26,000 shares. Ashford Management Inc holds 845,830 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Invest Prtn has 0% invested in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). Bamco Inc reported 0.03% in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). Next Century Growth Investors Lc stated it has 1.87% of its portfolio in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). Geode Cap Limited Liability holds 180,394 shares. Whittier Commerce Of Nevada owns 1,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jupiter Asset Management reported 178,894 shares stake. First Wilshire Secs Mgmt Inc owns 1.3% invested in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) for 162,499 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar owns 12,816 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Whittier holds 0.02% or 22,089 shares in its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A has 0.1% invested in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) for 13,700 shares.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $323.11 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Lemon Operations, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It has a 122.84 P/E ratio. The Lemon Operations segment grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers, as well as packs lemons grown by others.

