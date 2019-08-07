Limoneira Company (LMNR) Analysts See $0.41 EPS; 3 Analysts Are Bullish WageWorks, Inc. (WAGE) Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering WageWorks (NYSE:WAGE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. WageWorks had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $44 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. Wells Fargo upgraded WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) on Friday, March 8 to “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by JMP Securities on Tuesday, March 19. See WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) latest ratings:

WageWorks, Inc. engages in administering consumer-directed benefits , which empower employees to save money on taxes, as well as provides corporate tax advantages for employers in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.09 billion. It administers CDBs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as health savings accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care flexible spending accounts (FSAs), and health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), as well as offers commuter benefit services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, and other employee benefits. It has a 108.95 P/E ratio. As of September 13, 2017, it had approximately 6.5 million employee participants from approximately 100,000 employer clients.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WageWorks, Inc. shares while 52 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 36.42 million shares or 7.07% less from 39.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Inv invested in 1,217 shares. Voya Inv Lc owns 15,916 shares. Quantbot Technologies L P reported 0.02% in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Ftb Advsrs Inc stated it has 0% in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0.01% invested in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Parametric Associate Llc stated it has 168,868 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.01% or 15,350 shares. New York-based Amalgamated Savings Bank has invested 0.01% in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Advisory Networks Ltd Co has 63 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Management Llp has invested 0% in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Alliancebernstein L P owns 0% invested in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) for 50,608 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% or 24,547 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 103,859 shares. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Company holds 1,130 shares. Bb&T Corporation stated it has 6,861 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $344.89 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Lemon Operations, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It has a 125.14 P/E ratio. The Lemon Operations segment grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers, as well as packs lemons grown by others.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold Limoneira Company shares while 20 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 8.41 million shares or 3.61% more from 8.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 79,000 are owned by Credit Agricole S A. Next Century Growth Limited Liability Com has invested 1.87% in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). First Interstate National Bank & Trust reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). California Public Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 41,200 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag owns 18,745 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru holds 0.02% or 22,089 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has 0.01% invested in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) for 6,621 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 26,720 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 613,110 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0% in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). Everett Harris And Communication Ca reported 60,920 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 140 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt reported 72,900 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Stevens First Principles Advsrs reported 0.06% stake. Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated reported 714,790 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since June 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $9,850 activity. Teague Alex M also bought $9,850 worth of Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) shares.