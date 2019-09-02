Limoneira Company (LMNR) Analysts See $-0.02 EPS; Capital Senior Living (CSU)’s Sentiment Is 1.16

Analysts expect Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) to report $-0.02 EPS on September, 9 after the close.They anticipate $0.52 EPS change or 104.00% from last quarter’s $0.5 EPS. After having $-0.09 EPS previously, Limoneira Company’s analysts see -77.78% EPS growth. The stock decreased 6.25% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18.16. About 63,095 shares traded. Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) has declined 23.21% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNR News: 08/03/2018 – Limoneira Co 1Q Rev $31.6M; 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO LMNR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.32 TO $1.42; 21/04/2018 – DJ Limoneira Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMNR); 10/04/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO – ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF GRUPO ARGENTINO, A COOPERATIVE ARRANGEMENT BETWEEN CO AND ARGENTINIAN CITRUS GROWERS AND PACKERS; 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO – ON SCHEDULE WITH HARVEST AT LIMONEIRA AND EXPECT TO BEGIN GENERATING CASH FLOW AT BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 08/03/2018 – Limoneira Co Raises 2018 View To EPS 65c-EPS 75c; 08/03/2018 Limoneira Co 1Q EPS 58c; 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO LMNR.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.65 TO $0.75; 28/03/2018 – Limoneira Declares Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Limoneira Announces Formation of Grupo Argentino

Capital Senior Living Corp (CSU) investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.47, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 36 active investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 31 decreased and sold their positions in Capital Senior Living Corp. The active investment managers in our database now have: 22.56 million shares, down from 24.20 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Capital Senior Living Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 4 to 2 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 23 Increased: 23 New Position: 13.

The stock increased 3.83% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $4.61. About 90,018 shares traded. Capital Senior Living Corporation (CSU) has declined 45.17% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.17% the S&P500.

Analysts await Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.28 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.27 actual EPS reported by Capital Senior Living Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Capital Senior Living Corporation Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire" on August 08, 2019

Capital Senior Living Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company has market cap of $141.76 million. The firm provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and home care services. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s independent living services include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, dietary and similar programs, and ongoing exercise and fitness classes.

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc holds 3.64% of its portfolio in Capital Senior Living Corporation for 4.52 million shares. Coliseum Capital Management Llc owns 1.95 million shares or 2.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Steinberg Asset Management Llc has 1.87% invested in the company for 519,071 shares. The California-based Cove Street Capital Llc has invested 1.53% in the stock. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 586,007 shares.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $303.26 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Lemon Operations, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It has a 122.7 P/E ratio. The Lemon Operations segment grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers, as well as packs lemons grown by others.

