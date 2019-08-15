Limoneira Co. (LMNR) Position Has Increased by Ashford Capital Management Inc; As Brown Forman (BF.B) Stock Price Were Volatile, Bbr Partners Has Decreased Holding by $20.98 Million

Bbr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) by 17.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc sold 403,434 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.89 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.51 million, down from 2.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 127,235 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Creates Global Corporate Affairs Organization; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN – 2018 DILUTED EPS OUTLOOK INCLUDES $0.03 OF EXPENSE FROM TAX REFORM, $0.10 OF EXPENSE FROM ESTABLISHMENT OF FOUNDATION, AMONG OTHER; 21/04/2018 – DJ Brown-Forman Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BF.A); 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Affirms FY18 Operating Income of Growth 8%-9; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFb.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.39; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN NAMES LAWSON WHITING SUCCESSOR TO CEO VARGA; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BROWN-FORMAN SEES FY 2018 SPLIT-ADJUSTED SHR (NOT ADJ SHR) $1.43 TO $1.48; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING NET SALES GROWTH OF 6% TO 7%; 03/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – REVISES FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Limoneira Co. (LMNR) by 59.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc bought 315,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The hedge fund held 845,830 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.90M, up from 530,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Limoneira Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $327.91 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.45. About 23,605 shares traded. Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) has declined 23.21% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNR News: 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO – ON SCHEDULE WITH HARVEST AT LIMONEIRA AND EXPECT TO BEGIN GENERATING CASH FLOW AT BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019

More notable recent Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) Is A Top Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Brown-Forman Corporation’s (NYSE:BF.B) ROE Of 51% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Brown-Forman Stockholders Elect Directors and Board Approves Cash Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “President of Saul Centers tenders resignation. His boss is taking the title. – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $769.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 9,791 shares to 695,260 shares, valued at $196.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 14,844 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,011 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71 million and $685.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Purefunds Ise Cyber Security Etf by 15,630 shares to 51,981 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 101,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,600 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Barclay 7 (IEF).

More notable recent Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Limoneira Company Undervalued? – Motley Fool” published on May 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Small-Cap Stocks With Big-Cap Potential – Motley Fool” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Limoneira Co (LMNR) CEO Harold Edwards on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on January 14, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Limoneira’s Joint Venture with Lewis Group Announces Closing of Initial 55 Residential Lots with National Home Builder KB Home – Business Wire” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Since June 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $9,850 activity.