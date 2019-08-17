Limoneira Co (LMNR) Holder Stephens Investment Management Group Has Trimmed Its Stake; Riverhead Capital Management Increased First Republic Bank/Ca (FRC) Position

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in First Republic Bank/Ca (FRC) by 22.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 11,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 61,237 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.15 million, up from 50,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Republic Bank/Ca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $92.06. About 2.63 million shares traded or 134.09% up from the average. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Lawyer Complained About Not Being Reimbursed for Paying Porn Star; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Attorney Michael Cohen Tried to Reach Trump Before Paying Stormy Daniels; 26/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 22/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $100; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Republic Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRC); 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Net $199.1M; 12/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK CHAIRMAN AND CEO JIM HERBERT APPOINTED TO FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM’S FEDERAL ADVISORY COUNCIL; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC 1Q EPS $1.13; 06/03/2018 – First Republic Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Limoneira Co (LMNR) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc sold 20,575 shares as the company's stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 602,908 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.19 million, down from 623,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Limoneira Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $341.59M market cap company. The stock increased 3.39% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $19.22. About 78,403 shares traded or 23.07% up from the average. Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) has declined 23.21% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.21% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold LMNR shares while 20 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 8.41 million shares or 3.61% more from 8.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.02% or 230,000 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 10,286 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, First Wilshire Mngmt has 1.3% invested in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). Bamco Incorporated accumulated 325,000 shares. Jupiter Asset Limited holds 0.14% or 178,894 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Co Can stated it has 134 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 109 shares stake. Ameritas Investment Prtn invested in 0% or 1,228 shares. Citigroup reported 0% stake. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). Legal General Public Ltd Company owns 2,452 shares. Northern Trust Corp holds 0% or 176,059 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 3,094 shares. Vanguard Gp Incorporated invested in 714,790 shares.

More notable recent Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 14, 2019 – Benzinga" on May 14, 2019, also Businesswire.com and their article: "Limoneira Announces New Leadership Appointments and Strengthens Management Team – Business Wire" published on December 07, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com's news article titled: "A Preview Of Limoneira's Q2 Earnings – Benzinga" with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 18.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.5 per share. LMNR’s profit will be $7.29 million for 11.72 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Limoneira Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -555.56% EPS growth.

Since June 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $9,850 activity.

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08 billion and $4.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI) by 54,080 shares to 248,994 shares, valued at $10.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 35,757 shares in the quarter, for a total of 447,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR).