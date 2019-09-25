Limoneira Co (LMNR) Downgraded By BidaskScore; Timucuan Asset Management Has Raised Laboratory Amer Hldgs Com (LH) Position By $10.56 Million

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com (LH) stake by 21.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Timucuan Asset Management Inc acquired 61,403 shares as Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com (LH)’s stock rose 3.95%. The Timucuan Asset Management Inc holds 346,900 shares with $59.98 million value, up from 285,497 last quarter. Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com now has $16.65B valuation. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $170.43. About 533,254 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 06/03/2018 – LABCORP – ON TRACK TO DELIVER $150 MLN IN CUMULATIVE NEW REVENUE FROM COVANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH 2018 – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp, Aetna Extend, Expanded Existing Agreement; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 07/03/2018 – Bionik Laboratories Corp. and Curexo Enter Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Sale of Robotic Rehabilitation Systems in U.S; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Adj EPS $2.78; 07/03/2018 – Bionik Laboratories Corp. and Curexo Enter Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Sale of Robotic Rehabilitation Systems in U.S. and South Korea; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED AN INCREASE IN COMPANY’S TOTAL SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO A TOTAL OF $1.0 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Labcorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Laboratory Corporation of America H, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LH); 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

Trading of Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR)‘s shares is going to be interesting today as BidaskScore decreased the stock to a “Sell”.

Among 2 analysts covering Limoneira Co – Common Stock (NASDAQ:LMNR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Limoneira Co – Common Stock has $3000 highest and $1800 lowest target. $24’s average target is 33.19% above currents $18.02 stock price. Limoneira Co – Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens downgraded Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) rating on Tuesday, May 14. Stephens has “Equal-Weight” rating and $1800 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 7 investors sold Limoneira Company shares while 18 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 8.29 million shares or 1.40% less from 8.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 25,000 are held by First Interstate Bank & Trust. Geode Cap Mgmt has 196,053 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Fin Serv Gru reported 3,600 shares stake. Glenmede Tru Communications Na stated it has 0% in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 16,300 shares. Moreover, Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) for 140 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0% or 12,042 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada owns 36,290 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 37,353 shares. Prelude Capital Limited Liability Com holds 259 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Company holds 2,068 shares. Cortina Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,329 shares. Barclays Public Lc invested in 10,135 shares.

The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $18.02. About 98,072 shares traded or 52.81% up from the average. Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) has declined 23.21% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNR News: 10/04/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO – ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF GRUPO ARGENTINO, A COOPERATIVE ARRANGEMENT BETWEEN CO AND ARGENTINIAN CITRUS GROWERS AND PACKERS; 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO LMNR.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.65 TO $0.75; 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO – ON SCHEDULE WITH HARVEST AT LIMONEIRA AND EXPECT TO BEGIN GENERATING CASH FLOW AT BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 08/03/2018 – Limoneira Co 1Q Rev $31.6M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Limoneira Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMNR); 08/03/2018 – Limoneira Co Raises 2018 View To EPS 65c-EPS 75c; 08/03/2018 Limoneira Co 1Q EPS 58c; 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO LMNR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.32 TO $1.42; 28/03/2018 – Limoneira Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mountain Province Diamonds, Limoneira, Arsanis, ExlService, Argo Group Internation

Since June 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $9,850 activity. $9,850 worth of stock was bought by Teague Alex M on Friday, June 21.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $320.27 million. The firm operates through six divisions: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It currently has negative earnings. The Fresh Lemons segment markets and sells lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers.

Among 6 analysts covering Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Laboratory Corp has $22000 highest and $16500 lowest target. $191.50’s average target is 12.36% above currents $170.43 stock price. Laboratory Corp had 12 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, August 23 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, May 2 with “Hold”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) rating on Thursday, August 8. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $19200 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, June 21.