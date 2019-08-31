Limelight Networks (LLNW) Holder Falcon Point Capital Has Increased Its Holding by $690,084 as Stock Value Declined; Saratoga Invt (SAR) Stake Held by Black Diamond Capital Management Llc

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Limelight Networks Inc (LLNW) by 36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 230,028 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.44% . The institutional investor held 868,970 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81 million, up from 638,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Limelight Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $269.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.43. About 228,996 shares traded. Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) has declined 38.55% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.55% the S&P500. Some Historical LLNW News: 28/03/2018 – New Research from Limelight Networks Shows Traditional Sports Viewership is at Risk as Millennials Switch Their Attention to; 27/03/2018 – Limelight Health Quoting Technology Integrates with Covered California Marketplace; 28/03/2018 – New Research from Limelight Networks Shows Traditional Sports Viewership is at Risk as Millennials Switch Their Attention to Esports; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks Sees 2018 Rev $198M-$202M; 02/04/2018 – Limelight Networks, Akamai to License Some Patents to One Another; 14/05/2018 – RK Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in Limelight Networks; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks Raises 2018 Revenue Guidanc; 21/03/2018 – Limelight Announces Change to Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS INC – TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AND LICENSES ARE CONFIDENTIAL

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Saratoga Invt Corp (SAR) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 38,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The hedge fund held 812,470 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.10 million, up from 774,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Saratoga Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.22M market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $25.16. About 79,974 shares traded or 13.03% up from the average. Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has risen 4.22% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SAR News: 18/05/2018 – Sandestin Investments Taps Highgate to Manage New Hotel; 08/03/2018 – Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgeon Named 2018 “Top Doctor” in Albany, NY Metro Area; 11/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: National Park Week at Saratoga; 14/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment 4Q EPS 89c; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.60; 30/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment Corp. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.51 Per Share; 07/03/2018 SARATOGA HOSPITAL PARTNERS W/ PHILIPS; 18/03/2018 – WNYT: Sources: Six arrested in connection to Saratoga Co. drug dealing ring; 02/04/2018 – Grayscale Investments, LLC Announces Abandonment of Bitcoin Segwit2X; 15/05/2018 – FirstLight’s Services Enhance Connectivity for Saratoga Springs School District

More notable recent Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Saratoga Investment Corp.: 8.2% Yield, Solid Growth Prospects, High Dividend Coverage – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Saratoga Investment’s High Dividend Yield Is Illusory – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Saratoga Investment Corp. Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2020 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Bristow Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice From NYSE – PRNewswire” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Saratoga Investment Corp 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 10, 2019.

More notable recent Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/18/2019: LLNW, SAP, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Limelight Networks Inc (LLNW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The 7 Best Penny Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Limelight Networks (LLNW) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Nuances You Missed in Limelight Networks’ Earnings Report – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $95,596 activity. Malhotra Sajid bought $45,600 worth of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) on Wednesday, July 24.